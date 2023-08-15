First published by Miles Mathis on August 11, 2023

PDF Version of this post HERE

What's wrong with that photo under title, of this event which allegedly happened on August 8? What kind of wildfire turns everything white and nothing black? What kind of wildfire burns buildings but not trees? And how did the wildfire move in? The forested area stops more than a mile away from town, and Lahaina is surround on all sides by open fields, with little or no brush. Except on the ocean side, of course. Maybe the fire moved in from the ocean? You can see that in the photo above, where the field is brown, indicating dirt. Dirt doesn't burn. The park is untouched as well, so what was the vector for the fire?

Here is a pull-out on the same before/after pic, which proves it:

Stories have now been planted about “invasive alien grassland species” that supposed fed these fires. But that again is just more words. There is no evidence of it here and these photos do not confirm it. Are we supposed to believe the darker brown inside the road in the second pic is the fire vector, burning this grass but just turning it from light brown to medium brown? I'll tell you a little secret: when you burn dry grass it doesn't turn medium brown, it turns black. The dark brown northeast of the town might be dark enough to be burned grass, but I still don't see the vector in from the east. That picture by itself would indicate the fire was set right there, and then failed for some reason to move north or east. We are told the fires had been threatening for days, so there was plenty of time for hotshot teams to secure the town, removing or blocking any remaining possible fire vectors into the town. So this makes absolutely no sense.

If you still don't believe me, test yourself on this one:

What's wrong there? Well, why is the “after” photo in black and white? Do you really think they were filming this with B&W film? No, it isn't really in B&W because we can see some gold in the lower right. Which means they jacked with this on purpose, removing most of the color to sell you the idea of this fire.

I guess you are supposed to think the ash turned the entire ocean to gray. But it doesn't work like that. The ocean is way too big and in too much motion to turn completely to gray, even that near shore. We have confirmation of that from helicopters flying over and filming: the films aren't B&W like this. Also see the photos above, where the ocean is the same color before and after, even near shore. If anything, the ocean goes from blue to purple in the second photo, so we see manipulation even there. The very fact they are jacking with these photos tells us something is up. They are hiding something or promoting a story, at the very least. At the most they have faked this whole thing.

How could they fake this whole thing? Same way they are faking the war in Ukraine. Same way they faked the bombs dropping on Japan. Same way they faked the war in the Pacific. In fact, this whole story may be staged as a test, to see if their film faking techniques are now good enough to sell this story to people already on the lookout for just such a fake. This may be in answer to Lestrade's series on the Pacific Theater, and they are showing us their photo and video faking has improved since 1945. They now have CGI that can create an entire fake world, as we know from Hollywood. They can fake a whole island of dinosaurs, and entire cities on other planets, and this is nothing compared to that.

Doesn't match the gray one, does it? And why is it so small? The largest we find on the web is 474x266, hardly bigger than a thumbnail. So why no larger resolution? Because then the seams would show. You could spot the fake. That huge house should never have burned, since they could have hit it with a water cannon from the bay, with no danger to firefighters. The water is literally right there. Same for the other big estates right on the water. No reason for them to burn, unless they were let burn. I don't think they were. I think they are still there.

That tree is the famous Banyan tree, and they are now admitting it didn't burn. There is video here. They say it is smoldering, but the only thing smoldering is a log they appear to have brought in to create smoke. Another clue this is all being staged.

This reminds us Lahaina is the former capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii, with a palace built there by Kamehameha III, making the current event even more uncanny. Kiwahine, goddess of Maui, lives/lived in a pond there. Kamehameha and Kiwahine would not have lived there if Lahaina got no run-off from the mountain.

Same with that one, only available in that same small size, which aids in fooling you. Nothing but pixels, so you can't tell if it is photoshopped or not.

That one is a bit larger, but it still looks fake to me. No resolution and it just sort of looks licked by computers all over. It makes no sense, either, since wildfires wouldn't move through paved areas with such complete devastation. All the houses would have to be doused with kerosene first. I have never heard of a wildfire burning right down to the ocean in an unforested area.

Same thing there, with the small size and no larger resolution available. Aiding the fake. Everything turned white, nothing burned black. All the trees along the highway to your left survived, though the fire allegedly came in from that direction. All the trees in the town itself are untouched, with houses allegedly turned to powder all around them.

And remember this: Hawaii is only five hours from California, so teams could have flown in from there. California's huge firefighting contingent is relatively quiet this summer, with nothing like the number of fires of 2020-2022. What I have missed is any pictures or film of firefighting teams, helicopters, or planes fighting this fire in Maui. This is the first thing that comes up on a search:

You have to be kidding me! Is that a garden hose? They have interviewed a shopowner from Lahaina, but unfortunately he tells us no firetrucks responded. What? No sirens? No planes dumping water or chemicals? No ships with water cannons? No military response? No national guard response? Just a total thumb-in-ass stand-down?

Saturday: they are now admitting no warning sirens sounded, much less firetruck sirens. Nothing. But that isn't suspicious, is it?

Also that the other usual emergency alerts, like to phones, TV and radio stations, also did not get released. Nothing. They are now saying that hospitals were already swamped before this event, making the response difficult and requiring airlifts to Oahu, but as with Covid that has been blown out of the water by researchers on the ground. They visited the hospitals and found almost no one there. That has now been confirmed by local media, which surprisingly has already contradicted Gov. Sylvia Luke's claim on CNN that hospitals on Maui were overwhelmed with burn victims and victims of smoke inhalation. Top health officials on the ground there including Hilton Raethel and Wade Ebersole have admitted hospital admissions have been minimal. Luke's office refused to comment on that. What was she going to say? “Whoops, we forgot to pay those guys off!”

So you have to ask yourself why the governor would tell such a huge lie on CNN. Must be part of a psyop, right? Or maybe it is just physically impossible for anyone to go on CNN and tell the truth. The current architecture of the universe will not allow it.

They are also lying to us about the hurricane Dora, saying it created hurricane force winds that drove the wildfires. Except for one thing: Dora missed Hawaii by hundreds of miles and wasn't a strong hurricane when it passed Hawaii on that worst day. It is just now cat. 3, two days later. In video on the ground from that day we see flags and business awnings, and they obviously aren't in hurricane winds. That bozo above fighting the fire with a garden hose isn't in hurricane winds either. We see winds in some videos, but nothing hurricane level. And since Dora passed to the south of Hawaii, coming from the west, the winds should have been blowing the other direction. Obviously, the fire couldn't come in from the east on a wind blowing northeast.

They are also misdirecting by telling us that coast of Maui only gets 15 inches a year of rain. Sounds very dry, right? But that isn't how it works on these little islands. The average rain on the Kukui peninsula of Maui is almost 100 inches, running from 390 inches on the peak to around 20 on the western coast. But that 20 is just direct precipitation: it doesn't include water that runs down to that area from the mountain. That mountain can't soak up 400 inches a year, so most of it runs off, moving down the sides of the steep mountain to the sea. That is where Lahaina gets most of its rain.

Maui is one of the wettest places on earth, both on the top of Kukui and in the Big Bog on the border of Haleakala National Park on the main part of Maui, which gets 404 inches a year.

But surely people on the ground would know if this was some sort of project? It has to get out. But the truth about Japan has never gotten out to the mainstream in 78 years. They did the same basic thing there: staged it on a island and controlled all information out. We only know what the governments of the world want us to know. Even the locals in Maui would be pretty easy to fool. They admit they evacuated everyone from that Kukui peninsula, so none of the locals saw this. [NBC Los Angeles reported more than 11,000 already evacuated by Wednesday.] They are getting their information just like you are.* You will say they have to be allowed back in to get any of their stuff that survived, but my guess is they won't. They will be told nothing survived and the government will insure most of those who weren't insured. Only a few government agents will be allowed back in, to do their interviews and make their reports and continue the conjob. Unlike in Ohio, Biden has already signed off on disaster relief (that was fast!) and federal funds “will be pouring in soon”, according to mainstream media. My guess is that peninsula will be blocked off for the “rebuild”, with no road in and a no-fly zone over.** Some of the federal funds will go to those displaced by this fake, but most won't.

Plus, they can continue to control information out since Maui is spook central to start with. It is absolutely stiff with Phoenician Navy, since most of them are rich people and many are famous. Many have media or military connections, so I trust nothing they say about anything. If this is a project, most of them would be in on it.

This means the death numbers also make no sense. Right now they are at 80, so we are supposed to believe 80 people refused to evacuate this little town and then couldn't be saved by the ocean or the Coast Guard, which was sitting on the docks or just offshore? Do you believe that? Again, the water was right there! The beach was right there! Water doesn't burn, last time I checked. You wade into shallow water and it is done. Or are we supposed to believe they were all taken by sharks?

But why did they pull this? I don't yet know. The US owns all of Hawaii and the US Military owns most of it, so maybe they had some reason to take this back from the tourists. Maybe they are going to turn it into another secret base. Or maybe a Rothschild or Rockefeller decided he wanted it, so he just took it. It would be interesting to know who owned the largest estates there, which we can see in these photos. My best guess is one of those families decided to take the whole Kukui peninsula and ran this fake to do it. He may take the rest of Maui next, with a fake radiation scare or something. He will probably receive federal funds to help him with his transition and new security. Your taxes at work.

You will say some rich guy can't own an entire Hawaiian Island. Then I guess you didn't know: Larry Ellison of Oracle already owns 98% of Lanai and has property on Maui as well. Lanai is just off the west coast of Maui and is almost exactly the same size as the Kukui peninsula. Ellison bought the entire island in 2012 for $300 million. Which means the whole island isn't worth as much as his Four Seasons hotel there, which is worth double that by itself. He spent $450 million just on updates and expansions. It is a five-diamond resort with three golf courses.

In fact, Lahaina is the closest point of Maui to Lanai. They are just across the bay. It is about eight miles from Lahaina to the coast of Lanai, and Keomoku Village there. Ellison's resort is on the southern point of Lanai.

Mark Zuckerberg owns thousands of acres on Kauai, and of course he gives us more military and media connections.

Also suspicious is that as of Friday, Jeff Bezos' fiancee said that couple is establishing a $100 million fund to rebuild. Wow, that was fast!

Bezos already owns much land on Maui. He had previously pledged to spend $10 billion to fight climate change—and the event in Lahaina is being used to promote. . . climate change. Like Ellison and Zuckerberg, Bezos has huge military connections.

My guess is there will be a round two to this current fire project, to prevent a reopening of that peninsula. They will claim the wildfire has contaminated the ground water, so there is no water available. That will buy them time to come up with some other story to close it down permanently. They will claim the whole Kukui peninsula is derelict and Ellison or someone will buy it in a (literal) firesale.

I have been told this must be a directed energy weapon, or DEW; but no, until further notice my default assumption is this is CGI.

It is possible they burned some of the lesser buildings there the rich people didn't want or need, but in my opinion there is almost no chance the entire town was flattened like this. Wildfires don't work like that, burning right down to the ocean, even hitting the docks. Remember, there is almost always a breeze coming in from the ocean, which would push any incoming fires back. So the films we are seeing are either CGI or they are staged somewhere else or they are filming very limited areas. Edited in the right way and backed up by these fake before/after images from above and some fake interviews, they can make it appear the whole town is gone. But for myself, I wouldn't believe it was until I saw it with my own eyes.

I had just about finished this paper when I tripped across something big. It may not be a Rockefeller or Rothschild, or even Larry Ellison. It may be. . . Oprah.

Oprah already owns thousands of acres on Maui and has been adding to her total a lot in the past decade.

This Newsweek article of August 10 admits she owns more than 2,000 acres, and the video there shows the wildfires just happen to originate on or very near her farms in Kula, on the northwestern slopes of Haleakala:

Kula is the agricultural area inside the dotted lines. In June it was reported she was looking to purchase the 3,600-acre Hana Ranch adjacent to her properties, which would bring her total to near 6,000 acres, already a large percentage of Maui's livable land area. We aren't told if she owned property in Lahaina. Newsweek almost seems to be blowing her cover with this story, since their title is

Map Shows Oprah's Maui Properties as Hawaii Wildfire Spreads.

They then show the wildfires spreading right out from her properties. Very weird. Are they spilling the beans or misdirecting us?

So is it Ellison or Bezos or Winfrey or the US military? Or all of them together?

We will keep our eyes and ears open. But for now it is worth remembering Ellison (and the other guys) has big military contacts, making a large portion of his billions from military contracts. That would give him the connections to fake these photos and videos, as well as the reach in the media to sell this worldwide. And of course Oprah has those media contacts as well.

Continued next day below:

As I predicted, they are now letting in a few actors and agents to continue to sell this farce.

Despite the fact that many sources are reporting no one is being let in. That link includes a quote of Msgr. Terrence Watanabe, pastor of St. Anthony's, saying “They're still not allowing people to drive into Lahaina”. In that same article, we discover the main church in Lahaina was miraculously spared the fires. The photoshop guys were apparently instructed to leave it alone for some reason. Some rich guy wants it for some reason.

I tripped across this photo at the Weather Channel. Not staged at all. That is supposed to be a woman walking through her former home. In a bathing suit and flipflops, smiling. That's what you would do right, if you were going to tour through such “utter devastation”? You would wear flips. And a bandeau top for the cameras. But they need your eyes on her, so you don't notice this looks nothing like a house that just burned down. Again, everything burned white, nothing black. That steel was already black, so it doesn't count. Half the shit in your house is drenched in flame retarders, but here everything burns down to white powder. The other half in most houses is plastic, so we should see big congealed puddles for that. But nothing. It reminds us of the photos from Dresden, of the firebombing there.

Remember those? Apparently the guys in Langley think fires cause everything to turn to flour, and they are still under that impression. They also think fires cause mummification, so I guess we have that to look forward to in Maui.

There's another guy who allegedly thought it was a good idea to tour the town wearing flips, on an effing bicycle. Notice that he is walking with his hands in his pockets. But where is he walking? Is he going to stroll right through that burned car? He is literally one step away from it and doesn't even appear to see it. He is staring into the distance like a zombie.

You'd think some of these people might try to drive out of town, but no, they decided to park on the sidewalks and remain indoors, since Wheel of Fortune was on.

If you haven't figured it out, that is a paste-up/CGI. Definitely. The shadows blow it, as usual.

The car shadows are moving directly to their right, straight across the street and are wider than the cars. The mountain is to the left, so this is shot from the north. Which means this is in the morning. Problem is, the shadows of the guy and his bike are moving in a slant toward us, not directly to the right like the cars. The guy's shadow isn't in line with the shadow of the car behind him. Busted. For another tell, look at the curb on the far side of the street. It is casting a shadow that is too short.

Plus, what kind of cars are these people driving in Lahaina? Does Lahaina have a ghetto where blond white boys in flips live? Those cars were all low-dollar junkers before they were burned. I would have thought rents were high in Lahaina, but I guess not. Hawaii is actually sort of like Detroit, it seems.

But we have more. I could work on that one photo all day: it is that bad. How about those palm trees behind the collapsed building?

Apparently the fires were hot enough to melt steel, but not hot enough to burn wood. We have been through this with 9/11, remember?

House fires or wildfires in cities can't burn hot enough to weaken steel, so we should not see it bending like that, under very little weight. That looks like tornado damage. And if you tell me it is hurricane winds plus fire, why did the hurricane winds leave the fronds on the trees? Those trees don't even look scorched. They look green, with the narrow leaves intact. Obviously they were pasted in, probably along with the mountain. In which case we have no proof this is Lahaina. More like tornado damage in Mississippi or somewhere, which reminds us that in this photo full of cars, we can see not one license plate to prove this is Hawaii. I guess fires attack license plates first. I also like how on the nearest car, the fire burned the metal door handles right off.

Also interesting that the streets and sidewalks are so free of garbage and leaves and soot and ash. I guess the hurricane winds swept all that out to sea.

Next day: Infowars is now in on the scam, trying to sell the fires as DEW. They are running this questionnaire in the sidebar,

WHAT CAUSED THE MAUI FIRES?

1. Wind and faulty infrastructure

2. Climate Change

3. Direct Energy Weapon

4. Lightning/Volcano

Almost 60% of their readers chose DEWs. Judy Wood fans, I guess. But as usual, the correct answer is not on their list.

5. There were no fires, it is all another CGI/Hollywood fiction. A movie sold as real.

Infowars is actually calling the DEWs Chinese Space Lasers, as if they had anything to do with this. As if we in the US don't have enough to worry about from our own mad trillionaires, and we need to bring the Chinese or Russians into it.

More clues coming in today, Monday, as they are telling us only 2 of the 96 bodies found so far can be identified.

That's sort of strange, right, since they are also telling us many of them were incinerated in those cars we keep seeing. So why can't they identify them from their cars? License plates and VIN numbers burned right off I guess, even though the letters are raised on license plates to prevent that, you know. Their teeth were burned right out as well, I guess, preventing use of dental records. So they have to go straight to DNA. Hmmm.

But here is something I am being told by locals there: the Natives like to torch old cars that are abandoned or worthless, or just unattended. It is a famous local game, so Maui already had a contingent of burned out old cars available. Just a coincidence, I'm sure.

We are told up to a thousand people are unaccounted for.

Really? Tourists, maybe? Did they check on the mainland? It looks like they are going to ramp the death toll way up, to make this look real and create more fear, but that will just make the event even stupider. For I repeat what I said above: these people were just a block or two from the ocean. Why would they sit in their cars and watch the flames engulf them? How about get out of the stinking car and run down to the ocean? Oh yeah, they are telling us the ocean was on fire. Metal boats sitting in the water were burning, as so often happens. SO THERE WAS NO ESCAPE!

*They are just now beginning to report stories of people jumping into the bay and being rescued by Coast Guard, but those stories sound made up. They sound like they are filling another hole in the script. I have watched some interviews with people, but they all look staged.

**There is only one road circling the peninsula, and two entry points, so it will be very easy to restrict all access.

†A reader reminds me the other two deadliest fires in US history happened on October 8, also aces and eights since October means eighth month. That would be the Great Chicago Fire and the Peshtigo Fire. Indicating those too may have been faked or managed.

PDF Version of this post HERE