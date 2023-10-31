Why ALL “Viruses” Originate In Laboratories

28th October 2023 - Dr. Sam Bailey

The COVID-19 “lab leak” narrative has been in play on mainstream platforms since early 2020. However, many in the so-called freedom community are portraying the story as a high-level cover up. They allege that the research has spun out of control with “engineered pathogens” on the loose.

However, what evidence are these claims relying on? Do they really understand the pivotal “gain of function” virology papers?

In this video we will see why all “viruses” originate in laboratories but why you have nothing to worry about.

References