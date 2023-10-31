Why All Virus Are Invented in the Lab
The public and even the FREEDOM COMMUNITY continues to be GASLIT on the science fiction of "viruses"
Why ALL “Viruses” Originate In Laboratories
28th October 2023 - Dr. Sam Bailey
The COVID-19 “lab leak” narrative has been in play on mainstream platforms since early 2020. However, many in the so-called freedom community are portraying the story as a high-level cover up. They allege that the research has spun out of control with “engineered pathogens” on the loose.
However, what evidence are these claims relying on? Do they really understand the pivotal “gain of function” virology papers?
In this video we will see why all “viruses” originate in laboratories but why you have nothing to worry about.
because the word virus means poison and all these poison injections originate in these biohazard labs