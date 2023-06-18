Deborah Birx, US Army (WIKI)

From 1980 to 1994, Birx served as an active duty reserve officer in the United States Army. - From 1994 to 2008, Birx was active duty regular Army, achieving the rank of Colonel.

VIDEO: Former Colonel Deborah Birx Heading up a Military-run Pandemic Response

Public Law 115-92: A New Era of Collaboration between DoD and FDA

by Jeremiah J. Kelly

On July 10, 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the Department of Defense (DoD) an emergency use authorization (EUA) under §564 of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) to enable the emergency use of Pathogen-Reduced Leukocyte-Depleted Freeze-Dried Plasma manufactured by the French military (referred to in the EUA as French FDP). FDA’s action is significant for the medical care of the nation’s warfighters, but it may not have been possible at this time last year.

The legal framework governing collaboration between DoD and FDA was altered significantly on December 12, 2017, when President Trump signed Public Law (PL) 115-92, thereby expanding the EUA authority and creating a new era of collaboration between DoD and FDA related to the development of medical products to treat the unique needs of military personnel.

Wait, the Department of Defense Is Engaged in FDA-Regulated Medical Product Development?

Indeed, it is. DoD sends its brave men and women in uniform across the globe to fight the nation’s wars in the most austere environments and environmental conditions, often encountering significant battlefield injury and trauma, rare infectious diseases endemic to a foreign region of the world, and experiencing clinical and rehabilitative needs due to brain, extremity, or tissue damage. Accordingly, DoD is tasked with the research and development (R&D) of drugs, biologics, and devices to treat the unique needs of the warfighter to accomplish its diverse national security mission.

DoD, through the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command (USAMRMC), the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) and other DoD components, has fielded revolutionary medical products that have impacted not only the warfighter, but also global health as those innovations become adopted by the general public. If you have heard of medical breakthroughs in infectious disease, trauma care, diagnostics, or countermeasures against chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) threats, there is a high likelihood that you can trace this innovation back to DoD R&D.

