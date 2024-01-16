The Child-Rape Assembly Line

VICE NEWS - November 12, 2013,

Rabbi Nuchem Rosenberg, the lone whistleblower among the Satmar, a powerful Hasidic sect, who was the victim of a bleach attack in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. ( All photos by Christian Storm.)

KIRYAS JOEL - A longtime Hasidic activist is speaking out against an alleged child sex abuse cover-up involving the principal of United Talmudical Academy and young boys in Kiryas Joel. Outspoken Rabbi Nuchem Rosenberg has been a voice for what he says are otherwise silenced, sexually abused Hasidic children for nearly two decades. The 66-year-old's activism has shunned him from his own community in Brooklyn. He also says there are parents in Kiryas Joel who have reached out to him who are scared to send their kids to school but have no other option. While the yeshiva and parents themselves are defending the principal, Rosenberg says what's happening here is clear. "People know what this is all about so the pattern goes that he's giving grandfatherly love," he says. Rosenberg says the intensely private, ultra-Orthodox community has long turned a blind eye to repeated, child sex abuse. "They don't read outside world books, they don't know nothing. - And that's why folks in the community will defend the principal? - Right, so what he touched him!" In the meantime, the principal is believed to still be in school. So far, there have been no arrests, despite a state and federal investigation.

December 2012 - Police say 36-year-old Meilech Schnitzler was arrested shortly after he turned himself in Wednesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after he allegedly threw bleach into the eyes of his neighbor, Rabbi Nuchem Rosenberg. Rosenberg, who has spoken out against child sex abuse in the Satmar Hasidic sect, says the thrower is connected to another person in the community that he has accused of abusing children. Police say they have a report of the alleged incident, and that the 62-year-old victim was treated and released from a hospital. Rosenberg was a regular at the trial of Rabbi Nechemeya Weberman, who was convicted Monday of molesting a young girl over several years. Rosenberg was not seriously hurt because he was wearing glasses and immediately rinsed his eyes out with water.

Disturbing video footage from New York City went viral earlier this week, revealing a small stained mattress being pulled from the tunnel that was discovered beneath a Crown Heights synagogue, where photographs show that, among other things, children's mattresses and high chairs were located in the underground lair.

Disturbing video footage from New York City went viral earlier this week, revealing a small stained mattress being pulled from the tunnel that was discovered beneath a Crown Heights synagogue, where photographs show that, among other things, children’s mattresses and high chairs were located in the underground lair.

A riot broke out and a dozen men were arrested at the New York City synagogue that serves as the headquarters of the Orthodox Jewish Chabad-Lubavitch movement when men tried to stop the NYPD and a team of construction workers from sealing off the illegal tunnel system dug beneath the building.

While the media reported on elements of the story, they conveniently left out the parts that connect key members of the global elite to the ritual child abuse taking place.

1/15/2024- NBC Report on the unlawful excavations and endangerment to structural failure of area buildings