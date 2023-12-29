When Marjorie Taylor Greene Confronted Rochelle Walensky About Her Role In Killing Tens of Thousands of Americans: "I'd Also Like To Talk To You About All The Pregnant Women.
Support Celia Farber, THE TRUTH BARRIER
Continue and Support Celia Farber “THE TRUTH BARRIER” Here
Continue and Support Celia Farber “THE TRUTH BARRIER” Here
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you Harold! This was very kind of you. Close to the home stretch...