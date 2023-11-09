What the Church Needs to Know about Covid-19 - and What to Do About It
Authored by attorney, Jeff Childers posted at Coffee and Covid substack
Continue to Coffee and Covid Substack HERE
This post is an attempt to wake-up the Clergy and their followers to the dangers of the mRNA injections by presenting data (science) that proves the very low risk of not submitting to the Pfizer or Moderna injections vs. the high risk of death or disability for those who submit to the needle.
These so-called “vaccines” are creating significant disabilities and deaths in the US and world population - data that’s easy to find when you look for it.
One source is the Open VAERS data HERE
Are you familiar with The Clergy Response Team and how and why they exist? They are the ones fully reliant on the 501c3 and the government. They willingly closed their doors during the lockdown because they didn’t have a choice. They signed contracts along with FEMA to “gently but firmly “ escort their church members to the camps. Mark Taylor is a prophet and lives in the Orlando area. He wrote a book about President Trump and the 16 year plan to destroy America. He was very effective and was eventually banned from utube. His family was harassed and bullied. He still has a website but his work speaks for itself. We learned about the existence of the CRT and worse things that you must discover on your own. Only GOD can fix this broken world. We must be HIS voice without fear
Eric Metaxas wrote “Letter to the American Church.” https://ericmetaxas.com/books/letter-to-the-american-church/