This post is an attempt to wake-up the Clergy and their followers to the dangers of the mRNA injections by presenting data (science) that proves the very low risk of not submitting to the Pfizer or Moderna injections vs. the high risk of death or disability for those who submit to the needle.

These so-called “vaccines” are creating significant disabilities and deaths in the US and world population - data that’s easy to find when you look for it.

One source is the Open VAERS data HERE

Psychological Warfare of Mass Fear