Watch: ‘The Great Taking’ Documentary Exposes ‘The Greatest Crime Ever Contemplated’
David Webb takes the audience step by step through his forensic investigation into the legal, financial and regulatory changes that have set up “the greatest crime ever contemplated.
In “The Great Taking” documentary now airing on CHD.TV, former hedge fund manager David Webb takes the audience step by step through his forensic investigation into the legal, financial and regulatory changes that have set up “the greatest crime ever contemplated … the planned confiscation of everyone’s global securities assets.”
Continue to the Childrens Health Defense Article and Video
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you!