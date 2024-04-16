WARNING: Veterans Health Admin - A Campaign of Attempted Murder of Veterans by Recommending another mRNA Covid Bioweapon Injection (April, 2024)

Received from the VETERANS HEALTH by email on 4/11/2024

GOVERNMENT DEMOCIDE CONTINUES via VETERANS HEALTH Admin.



This VA notice is a probable death and/or disability sentence to uninformed veterans who follow the VA Health recommendation to take the bioweapon injection in 2024. (See screen-shot below)

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System Updated Monovalent COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule (PDF email attachment)



PDF attachment lists 15 locations where the mRNA bioweapon is available. Only 4 of 15 locations provide both Pfizer and Moderna while 11 locations only provide the Moderna bioweapon. (PDF LINK)