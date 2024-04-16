WARNING: Veterans Health Attempting More Murder of Veterans by Recommending another mRNA Covid Bioweapon Injection (April, 2024)
Veterans Health is Recommending veterans get another bioweapon shot even as millions are dead and dying as a result of the holocaust shot.
WARNING: Veterans Health Admin - A Campaign of Attempted Murder of Veterans by Recommending another mRNA Covid Bioweapon Injection (April, 2024)
Received from the VETERANS HEALTH by email on 4/11/2024
GOVERNMENT DEMOCIDE CONTINUES via VETERANS HEALTH Admin.
This VA notice is a probable death and/or disability sentence to uninformed veterans who follow the VA Health recommendation to take the bioweapon injection in 2024. (See screen-shot below)
North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System Updated Monovalent COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule (PDF email attachment)
PDF attachment lists 15 locations where the mRNA bioweapon is available. Only 4 of 15 locations provide both Pfizer and Moderna while 11 locations only provide the Moderna bioweapon. (PDF LINK)
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.