Vladimir Putin Destroyed Political Satanism and the New World Order in the Middle East and Ukraine
Re-Posted from VT Foreign Policy
(VT Foreign Policy) - In 2007, Putin characterized the war in Iraq, led by Neoconservatives in America, as "pointless."
Manifestations of Satanism or anti-Logos ideologies are evident in various aspects of contemporary society. Saul Alinsky stands as a classic example of an individual openly pledging allegiance to Satan as the ultimate radical.
As an active agent of Satan, Alinsky incorporates manipulation into his revolutionary movement.
Alinsky again declared:
“Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule. Also it infuriates the opposition, who then react to your advantage.”
