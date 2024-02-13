Viviane Fischer Presents the Case Against Reiner Fuellmich (Dirk Pohlmann Show)
This interview was uploaded to Youtube on Dec 6, 2023
“What happened to Reiner Fuellmich” Viviane Fischer tells her side.
9/12/2023: Deposition by Viviane Fischer Where She Claims Reiner Fuellmich Stole €1.35 Million From the Corona Committee
Reiner Fuellmich says he will not crack under pressure
I remember watching various videos with Reiner Fuellmich and his team a few years ago.
I desperately hoped there would be trials for the medical mafia (and others) who set up the Covid circus.
While Mr. Fuellmich was the lead interviewer and always acted and spoke in a professional manner, I thought Viviane Fischer was too inexperienced. It wasn't only her interactions with others but also how she looked (puffy little sleeves, a tiny hair clip in her hair like a small child would have).
Now, it appears that his team was paid off to sell Reiner Fuellmich down the river. Not surprising considering everything else that has been happening.
I hope and pray that Mr. Fuellmich will be released and those who accused him are held accountable and face justice.
Thank you for this article.
The picture has totally change since VF made those allegations in Dec 23, see the newest RF voicemal statement below. The district attorney declared Jan 24 that none of those allegations were true.
You can find several updates and details in the "newest" commentaries of the Reese Report https://gregreese.substack.com/p/the-illegal-kidnapping-and-persecution?utm_source=substack&publication_id=706779&post_id=141356724&utm_medium=email&utm_content=share&utm_campaign=email-share&triggerShare=true&isFreemail=true&r=2mapky