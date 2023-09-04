Read the Censored Article on VIGILANT NEWS

https://vigilantnews.com/post/viral-rfk-jr-video-gets-deleted-by-x

“Freedom of speech, not reach,” is taking effect more than ever as Twitter (“X”) regresses to its 1.0 days. Ever since Elon Musk hired CEO Linda Yaccarino, who has close ties to the World Economic Forum, things have taken a turn for the worse.

n short, “lawful but awful” accounts and external links (especially Substack) are getting brutally deboosted. And permanent suspensions, which were promised to be reserved for unlawful speech only, have made a big comeback.

Now, Twitter (“X”) is taking further action by making undesirable videos unplayable.

