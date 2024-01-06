Vera Sharav Credits Dr. Denis Rancourt for Proving There Never Was a Covid Virus - It was all Fear Propaganda to Mandate a Bioweapon Injection - #BantheJab
#BantheJab - Vera Sharav is Jewish survivor of the WWII holocaust, in a war financed by many American industrialists and Bankers.
What is propaganda? Where does it have its origins? Who utilized it in the past, and how is it abused in the present? Will it be a weapon used to further insidious agendas in the future?
From Nazi Germany to the Rockefeller Foundation, financial institutions to the military-industrial complex, the propaganda machine has its roots dug deep into our society. And its branches are wide-reaching.
Watch this damning video for a jaw-dropping, succinct and critical look at the history of propaganda and the role it plays in the time to come.
Written and produced by Vera Sharav, human rights advocate, Holocaust survivor, and founder of the Alliance for Human Research Protection. Directed by Vera Sharav and Debora Blake. Edited by Debora Blake.
