Using Southern Hemisphere data, New report from Denis Rancourt et al. estimates 17 million died following C19 injections – ONE DEATH PER 800 DOSES and that injecting the elderly was NOT a good idea
If that one death per 800 doses was replicated in the US, around 860,000 Americans have been killed by C19 injections
Here’s a couple of charts from the CHD article with this preceding paragraph
“The paper includes reporting, graphs and data analysis by a number of different methods showing the temporal relationships between the pandemic announcement, vaccines and spikes in all-cause mortality for each individual country.”
I've been saying that the vaxx kills about 1 in 800 of those who take it for a while now:
https://patrick.net/post/1378505/2023-02-09-more-evidence-that-the-toxxine-kills
This is yet more confirmation, though this article says 1 in 800 injections, which is even worse. I was estimating 1 in 800 of the ever-vaxxed.