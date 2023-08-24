UPDATE MAUI, LAHAINA: "WHERE ARE THE CHILDREN?" STILL NO REPORT on STATUS of MINORS.
After 2 weeks Eric West reports there is still no reliable cell service and a frustration of government foot-dragging on status of children and families
Update August 23, 2023
8/24/23 - Where are the Children LOST in the Lahaina FIRE!? (Eric West Reports)
Situation Update -
Mission to connect victims to a donation sources
More confirmation the exit route was blocked by police. People who escaped ignored the cops and moved forward and around obstructions.
Current Police Chief from Las Vegas Route-91 shooting allegedly claims he has been designated as the CORONER. If true, this goes against legislation in HB-869 (Jan 2023) where it’s stipulated the Coroner should be a qualified medical examiner or equivalent. The police chief does not qualify for that position.
No Fly-Zone continues to be enforced without cause - Exemption has been applied for to allow local press to report findings and progress.
Internet remains useless as victims are not able to communicate. Where are the starlink units and satellite phones? Why did Eric west find it necessary to loan a starlink unit to a DHS employee?
Why did cell phone communication drop on the morning of the fire, before any damage could have seemingly disabled it?
How did power lines blow over in winds that did not exceed 60 MPH?
Why do Guardsmen assigned to recovery area have no hazmat or protective gear?
Why are FEMA workers enjoying exclusive 1,400/ night hotel rooms while victims only get $700 one time? How can they get the funds when application requires internet service that still does not exist?
Water purification devices and water test kits are needed.
Where is the PGA? They need to step-up and start contributing
Warning from people who suffered Paradise Fire, the Camp Fire and Malibu fires who claim the government, FEMA and Red Cross will provide no real help. They characterize it as a “scam”.
NEWS WARS: Conflict of Interest? Maui Police Chief Who Oversaw Emergency Response at Vegas Mass Shooting Also Serves as Maui Coroner
H.B. NO. 869
Report Title: Medical Examiners; County Coroners
Description: Requires the mayor of each county to appoint, and the county council or city council to confirm, a county medical examiner.
Provides that the medical examiner for each county shall serve as the county’s coroner. Makes conforming amendments. (PDF)
BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF HAWAII:
Section 1. "The legislature finds that coroners should be separate from law enforcement and free to make independent judgments when investigating deaths. Under current state law, the chief of police for a county serves as the coroner if the county does not have a medical examiner. Making coroners independent from law enforcement will promote transparency, avoid conflicts of interest, and encourage more confidence in coroners’ rulings."
Maui PD may have failed to update the Maui Police Department GENERAL ORDERS section 304.8 "Morgue access at forensic facility” to conform with the 2023 Hawaii legislation according to H.B. NO. 869 (HERE)
The 2018 document appears to assign the Chief of Police as coroner. (HERE)
Please give to LahainaFireFund. If you have resources to offer please register under “resources”.
Register at MAUIFLG if you need assistance or need to connect to people or resources
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Part 2
Child Sacrifices in Maui, like the children sacrificed in fire to Moloch & Baal...?
1) 1st Stooge: Josh "Green", like Green 15 min Cities...? The first in the US...? Climate Change my A$$... GeoEngineered with some HAARP strings being played in the background. Grab yourself a frosty can of Mountain DEW and watch the "Ordo Ab Chao" from your “BLUE” rooftops…! Just listen for the word “Conspiracy” and know that Satan reverses everything, what God Creates, Satan tries to Destroy, what God meant for Good, and Satan reverses to Evil. Live into Evil and Lived into Devil… When you hear the word “Conspiracy” know it’s Probably TRUE…! Just dots
2) 2nd Stooge: Mayor Richard "Bissen", like Bovine "Bissen BS" Feces...? Yeah we saw you flash your Masonic Hand Sign on Friday 8-18-23 khon channel 2 news @5:30. Retired Judge, only God can Judge... just another Baaarock & Michael Obama.
Oprah's statement, the Phoenix will rise again out of the Ashes...? Yes resurrection because like the crucifixion of what was Holy "Jesus Christ/Yeshua" but the rising Phoenix represents Satan...! The Head of the Satanic Councils Head Phoenix was Soros but is now Barack and his husband Michael...
Obama replaces SOROS...
https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/06/04/obama-now-running-the-satanic-council/
3) 3rd Stooge: Police Chief John Pelletier...?
Las vegA$$ false flag shooting massacre. "Fire" by Gun, now "Fire" by Flame...? Also the coroner…? Hiding truth like in Lost VegA$$, know there are no elections, only Selections by Satan’s hands all for a time as this.
Matthew 7:20 NKJV
Therefore by their fruits you will know them.
And Yes the 666 of
6uild, 6ack, 6etter...?
And a Book called "FIRE And FURY" sold on Amazon 2 days after the Maui Tragedy, Written by a "Dr Miles Stones", you gotta be $hitting me, more "BovineFeces"...! You can't make this $hit Up...!
Nothing to see here its all just coincidence, Right...? Evil always hides in plain sight that’s Why...! ASK QUESTIONS...!
DO NOT ALLOW EVIL POWER, HOW...?
NEVER BE SILENT, NEVER COMPLY, NEVER ACCEPT, NEVER APPROVE...
TO BE SILENT, IS TO COMPLY, TO COMPLY IS TO ACCEPT, TO ACCEPT IS TO GIVE APPROVAL...
DO NOT GIVE EVIL or LSD, "LUCIFER, SATAN or THE DEVIL" ANY MORE POWER THAN YAHWEH HAS ALREADY ALLOWED HIM IN THIS PHYSICAL WORLD. HE WAS GIVEN DOMINION FOR A LIMITED TIME BUT HIS TIME IS COMING TO AN END...
(Luke 4:6-7) "To Jesus"
And the devil said to Him, “All this authority I will give You, and their glory; for this has been delivered to me, and I give it to whomever I wish. Therefore, if You will worship before me, all will be Yours.”
Much Love & Aloha, kyle
You Three Stooges have Woken Up the Warriors of Hawaii and Maui, the Demi God of the Hawaiian Islands.
Leviticus 24:19-22 NKJV
‘If a man causes disfigurement of his neighbor, as he has done, so shall it be done to him— fracture for fracture, eye for eye, tooth for tooth; as he has caused disfigurement of a man, so shall it be done to him. And whoever kills an animal shall restore it; but whoever kills a man shall be put to death. You shall have the same law for the stranger and for one from your own country; for I am the Lord your God.’ ”
MAUI the DEMIGOD, was a hero whose legacy spanned well over 1000 years while these stories traveled over 4000 miles across the Pacific Ocean.
Hawaii 78...
https://youtu.be/qyQGn6E3Lcg
Maui Medley...
https://youtu.be/Fu-fRUzxVs4
Maui SupaMan...
https://youtu.be/D3C4avLxn7Q
Let's not let Evil take this away from our Keiki/Children...
Wonderful World...
https://youtu.be/R0xoMhCT-7A
Mahalo for your hard work Harold, I live on Oahu, but these Islands are my home for generations from birth... its personal and it’s a biblical satanic attack... I follow your comments on Karen K and you're also highly respected by 60Ghz, whom I trust too... Blessings
As Shakespeare put it in the mouth of Julius Caesar, “Cowards die many times before their deaths; The valiant never taste of death but once.”
AS THE GREATEST MOST HIGH SAID...!
II Timothy 1:7
For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.
Luke 10:19
Behold, I give you the authority to trample on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall by any means hurt you.
HAWAIIAN WARRIORS say...
No FEAR my Brudda & Sista, Why You Scade, No be one Panty...!
"MAUI STRONG"...
MAUI was a Hawaiian Demigod, the Governor, Mayor, Police Chief and Maui Billionaires woke up the wrong Rainbow. Hawaii's Rainbow is a Blessing and a Covenant from the Most High GOD/YAHWEH to Noah, not a symbol of Satanic Individuals reversing YAHWEH'S intentions of Procreation and the Protection and Caring of our Keiki. Not the killing of them and sacrificing them to Evil symbols of Moloch and Baal or the removal of their adrenaline for their personal Adenochrome use to keep their Evil ugly, useless souls looking younger. They will instead be Cremated in Hell for Eternity...! I claim that in the name of Jesus Christ/Yeshua...!
Aloha & God Bless, kyle
mRNA... messenger this,
myloan Repent Now Amen
This is a Spiritual Battle NOT a Physical one...! Always Ask WHY, when you discover a Lie and Deceptions know right away from where it originates. LSD is the Author of Lies and Deceptions. Know also to work through the same Governmental entities that Evil created will never resolve the Evil. We need to 1st ask GOD/YAHWEH to intervene and place these Satanic Entities into the Nail Scarred hands of Jesus Christ/Yeshua for God's Vengeance to be enforced...!
Deuteronomy 32:35 NKJV
Vengeance is Mine, and recompense; Their foot shall slip in due time; For the day of their calamity is at hand, And the things to come hasten upon them.’
Romans 12:19 NKJV
Beloved, do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to wrath; for it is written, “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,” says the Lord.