Update August 23, 2023

8/24/23 - Where are the Children LOST in the Lahaina FIRE!? (Eric West Reports)

Situation Update -

Mission to connect victims to a donation sources

More confirmation the exit route was blocked by police. People who escaped ignored the cops and moved forward and around obstructions.

Current Police Chief from Las Vegas Route-91 shooting allegedly claims he has been designated as the CORONER. If true, this goes against legislation in HB-869 (Jan 2023) where it’s stipulated the Coroner should be a qualified medical examiner or equivalent. The police chief does not qualify for that position.

No Fly-Zone continues to be enforced without cause - Exemption has been applied for to allow local press to report findings and progress.

Internet remains useless as victims are not able to communicate. Where are the starlink units and satellite phones? Why did Eric west find it necessary to loan a starlink unit to a DHS employee?

Why did cell phone communication drop on the morning of the fire, before any damage could have seemingly disabled it?

How did power lines blow over in winds that did not exceed 60 MPH?

Why do Guardsmen assigned to recovery area have no hazmat or protective gear?

Why are FEMA workers enjoying exclusive 1,400/ night hotel rooms while victims only get $700 one time? How can they get the funds when application requires internet service that still does not exist?

Water purification devices and water test kits are needed.

Where is the PGA? They need to step-up and start contributing

Warning from people who suffered Paradise Fire, the Camp Fire and Malibu fires who claim the government, FEMA and Red Cross will provide no real help. They characterize it as a “scam”.

NEWS WARS: Conflict of Interest? Maui Police Chief Who Oversaw Emergency Response at Vegas Mass Shooting Also Serves as Maui Coroner

H.B. NO. 869

Report Title: Medical Examiners; County Coroners

Description: Requires the mayor of each county to appoint, and the county council or city council to confirm, a county medical examiner.

Provides that the medical examiner for each county shall serve as the county’s coroner. Makes conforming amendments. (PDF)

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF HAWAII:

Section 1. "The legislature finds that coroners should be separate from law enforcement and free to make independent judgments when investigating deaths. Under current state law, the chief of police for a county serves as the coroner if the county does not have a medical examiner. Making coroners independent from law enforcement will promote transparency, avoid conflicts of interest, and encourage more confidence in coroners’ rulings."

Maui PD may have failed to update the Maui Police Department GENERAL ORDERS section 304.8 "Morgue access at forensic facility” to conform with the 2023 Hawaii legislation according to H.B. NO. 869 (HERE)

The 2018 document appears to assign the Chief of Police as coroner. ( HERE)

Please give to LahainaFireFund. If you have resources to offer please register under “resources”.