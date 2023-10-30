Original article published 3/6/2018 by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD - HERE

DR. TERESA HOLTROP, the Michigan Director of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), testified in a 2018 case in Michigan in which a mom objects to vaccination based on two points:

(1) She is religious, and does not want to have products made cells derived from aborted fetuses injected into her daughter, and

(2) She is concerned that her daughter may be at increased risk of adverse events due to the very high penetrence of autoimmune disorders in her family.

Holtrop was brought to the case as a witness for the father, who claims he wants his daughter vaccinated. In reality, vaccination for him is a convenience issue added to this case over child support, of which he is failing to pay; the father never tried to have his daughter vaccinated until the child support debt began adding up.

By any analysis, Holtrop’s testimony was a disaster for the father’s position. Holtrop admitted that cells from aborted fetuses are used in vaccines (if there is any doubt in your mind, see this: Fetal-DNA-in-Vaccines-Utah-June-3-2017 and watch this

Holtrop also revealed that she does not have a sufficient amount of knowledge about vaccine risks and vaccine injury. She testified that she is not an expert on vaccine injury, and that she gets her information about vaccines from the CDC website.

Under US Federal Regulations, doctors must be able to communicate the benefits, and the risks of any medical procedure and then they must give their patients a choice after they have secured knowledge that they patient understands both the benefits and the risks.

Holtrop repeatedly stated that she “did not know” when counsel for the mother asked her questions related to vaccine risk.

The fact that the Director of one of our 50 states’ chapters of AAP does not know what she should know about vaccines is disturbing. The fact that Dr. Holtrop has been denying her patients informed consent for over 20 years is unacceptable.

What’s most amazing is that parents have entrusted AAP, by entrusting their own pediatricians. As a patient, you are entitled to have your child’s doctor calmly and professionally explain to you the known benefits – and risks – of each and every vaccine on the CDC schedule. Under US Regulations, you are entitled to be informed, each and every time, that every vaccine is experimental, that ongoing safety studies use adverse events and injuries that occur as a result of vaccination. You are entitled to know the rates of each and every type of adverse event that can occur. And you are entitled to refuse any medical procedure on behalf of your child if you deem the risk of adverse events unacceptable.

Some may claim that due to a clause in the 21st Century Cures Act that patients are not entitled to informed consent for vaccine safety studies; however, since the aim of the study in question is to determine the safety of the vaccine in question, the special clause in the 21st Century Cures Act cannot possibly apply because it can be invoked only in cases in which those running the trial have determined that the risk to the patient in minimal. The post-market surveillance studies are not covered by this clause because they either would not be occurring if the safety was truly known, or post-market surveillance studies are not really scientific studies. Pharma runs these studies, or pays for them, and so the fox in guarding the henhouse on vaccine safety. This is unacceptable.

For the Director of the AAP to cite The Nuremberg Defense demonstrates that the AAP has abdicated their responsibility to families in the US. Instead of pediatricians dismissing families from their practices so they can make their quotas and can receive $600 per child from Blue Cross/Blue Shield for every child who is up-to-date on the CDC schedule, US families should call out their pediatrician in editorials in newspapers and name the practices online in social media and warn other parents if the doctors fail to provide informed consent.

Sadly, parents expect hostility from any pediatrician who is challenged on their knowledge of vaccine risk. Some do not even know that thimerosal, which contains mercury, is in the flu shot. Or that they should hand the CDC’s Vaccine Information Sheets to parents PRIOR to vaccinating the child, and wait for them to read it, and then only vaccinate if the parent gives their consent.

