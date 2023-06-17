The Behavior Panel is a group made up of the world's top four body language and behavior experts, Scott Rouse, Mark Bowden, Chase Hughes, and Greg Hartley. Together they analyze the body language and behavior displayed in videos in the public interest.

In June 2023, U.S. Air Force (USAF) officer and former intelligence official David Grusch announced that, through a law firm, he had in 2022 filed a complaint to the American Office of the Intelligence Community Inspector General, which would allow him to present classified information to the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, along with a complaint of retaliation by his superiors for a similar, prior complaint he made in 2021 that UFO-related classified information had been concealed from Congress to thwart Congressional oversight. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives have announced plans for the House Oversight Committee to investigate the matter. Grusch also publicly claimed in interviews, based upon information he alleged to have received from other officials, that the U.S. federal government maintains a highly secretive UFO retrieval program and possesses up to twelve non-human spacecraft that either crashed or were abandoned. He also stated that several non-human pilot corpses are possessed by the U.S., that Mussolini recovered a non-human space craft, and that – as part of a decades long cover up – the U.S. government killed American citizens and misrepresented the true nature of the Roswell Incident. In response, the U.S. Department of Defense and NASA both issued statements saying that no evidence for these claims has been found. Public responses have been mixed, with many pointing out that his claims are outlandish and unsubstantiated, while others call for more government transparency on the subject.

NEWSNATION: We are not alone: The UFO whistleblower, David Grusch interviewed (Here)

https://www.newsnationnow.com/space/ufo/we-are-not-alone-the-ufo-whistleblower-speaks/