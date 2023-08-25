Tyranny of Vaxx Mandates Could Return as Alleged "New Variants" Trigger Pandemic 2.0
The Highwire's Jefferey Jaxen provides a deep-dive report on a probable return to Pandemic Tyranny beginning this September.
VIDEO: New Variants Trigger Calls for Return to Lockdowns
Elon Musk’s New Twitter/X CEO, Linda Yaccarino, Announces She Has Approved Banning Lawful First Amendment Speech Under “Hateful Content” rules even if it documents the truth about the danger of Pfizer and Moderna bioweapons.
