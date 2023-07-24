TWA Flight 800 crashed into the Atlantic shortly after takeoff from JFK airport on July 17, 1996, killing all 230 passengers on board. Although initial reports suggested a terrorist attack, FBI and NTSB investigators blamed a fuel tank explosion. But skeptics have long questioned the official story, and new evidence has surfaced that suggests a widespread conspiracy...

VIDEO: Flight TWA 800 Documentary (Trailer)

From the disastrous crash to the nefarious, high-level cover up, historian Jack Cashill introduces new documents and testimonies in his shocking account of the true chain of events leading to the tragic disappearance of TWA 800 into seeming thin air. (Amazon)

Flight 800 father says 'friendly fire' took down plane: conspiracy theories persist (PennLive News)

Confirmed: US Navy Shot Down TWA-800, Families File Suit - Jack Cashill Interview (Rumble Video)

More evidence including a whistleblower have confirmed that the U.S. Navy did indeed shoot down TWA Flight 800 in the Atlantic as it left New York, and the CIA and the New York Times worked to cover it up, explained renowned investigative reporter Jack Cashill in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Families of the victims have now filed a lawsuit against the government as a result of the FOIA documents that have emerged thanks to the work of tireless researchers. According to Cashill, this was a tragic accident by the U.S. Navy as it was testing out new technology to shoot down planes and missiles. Under pressure from the CIA, the FBI played a key role in covering up the truth, and the dishonest New York Times carried water for the cover-up, highlighting the power of the "Deep State." Cashill thinks Bill Clinton's re-election was one of the major reasons why the cover-up was so extreme. There must be accountability, he said.