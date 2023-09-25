Share this postTURBO CANCER in Doctors - Young COVID-19 Vaccinated Doctors are developing aggressive Turbo Cancers - 54 doctors and their tragic storiesnewsparadigm.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTURBO CANCER in Doctors - Young COVID-19 Vaccinated Doctors are developing aggressive Turbo Cancers - 54 doctors and their tragic storiesHarold SaiveSep 25, 20232Share this postTURBO CANCER in Doctors - Young COVID-19 Vaccinated Doctors are developing aggressive Turbo Cancers - 54 doctors and their tragic storiesnewsparadigm.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareSEP 25, 2023Sep.15, 2023 - University of Virginia - 44 year old Dr. Howard Charles Malpass III, a pulmonologist died suddenly on Sep.14, 2023 due to Acute Myeloid Leukemia AMLAug.6, 2023 - Castellon de la Plana, SPAIN - 37 year old doctor & oncologist Dr. Carmen Herrero (breast cancer researcher) died suddenly after an "intense fight against metastatic gastric cancer"Continue reading and support support Dr, Makis HERESubscribe2Share this postTURBO CANCER in Doctors - Young COVID-19 Vaccinated Doctors are developing aggressive Turbo Cancers - 54 doctors and their tragic storiesnewsparadigm.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePreviousNext