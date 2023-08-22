We’re sending 33 Patriot missiles . These are missiles used to shoot down opposing forces. People in air defense will tell you that you shoot two missiles to make sure you get the target. Well, you run out of our missiles in 2-3 days. You can’t possibly defeat the thousands of projectiles being hurled in your direction. And of course, your radars light up and become targets.

This is a no-win situation.

Although the Russians were not prepared in February 2022 for this kind of war, they are now. And they’re continuing to prepare, which includes continuous mobilization. They’re up to 750,00 troops in and around Ukraine. That number is going to rise in the next year to 1.2 million.

Our intransigence, our demonstrated hatred and hostility toward Moscow and for Russia, has convinced the Russian people — as well as the leadership in Moscow — that they are going to have to fight us, and anyone allied with us.

So they’re preparing for that eventuality. That’s why it’s so important we wake up and understand that what we’ve done has backfired. Whatever we’ve set out to achieve has failed.

What we need to do now is stop this, and come to a settlement (that we may not like). And it needs to happen, and soon, before this thing gets out of control. Eventually, if we keep this up, within the next 6-8 months, we’ll see hundreds of thousands of Russian troops on the Polish border.