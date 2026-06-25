Tucker Carlson interviewed Dane Wigington on his show, with the episode titled “US Government Admits Chemtrails Are Real (It’s Worse Than You Think).”

During the interview, which aired on November 10, 2025, Wigington was identified as a longtime opponent of what he refers to as “geoengineering.” The discussion focused on how governments utilize large-scale geoengineering and atmospheric modification operations, a topic that has been gaining increased traction by both liberals and conservatives.

In the interview, Wigington and Carlson discussed evidence of intentional chemical aerosol spraying chronically dismissed by authorities and media as only “contrails.”

Wigington presented lab results proving the systematic release of heavy metals and other substances into the atmosphere, such as aluminum, barium, strontium, manganese, and polymer fibers, to manipulate and weaponize the weather and climate.

Carlson’s framing of the interview suggested that “officials” are actively engaged in cli…