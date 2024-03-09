Posted on Trump social media, the psychopathic mind of Donald Trump is on full display as his dangerous ego refuses to accept the mRNA injection as the bioweapon that it has proven to be.

“The Pandemic no longer controls our lives. The vaccines that saved us from Covid are now being used to help beat cancer. - Turning setback into comeback!” YOUR WELCOME JOE, NINE MONTH APPROVAL TIME VS. 12 YEARS THAT IT WOULD HAVE TAKEN YOU! - Trump

This scrolling video is a sample of responses to Trump’s claims that completely lie about the most dangerous vaccine in world history. But even as Trump supporters recuse him for alleging the vaccines to be safe and effective, most of the commenters pledge to continue their support for him as POTUS.

Courtesy “Chief Nerd” on (X)