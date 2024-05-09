Trump Sides with Biden and Israel Over Palestinian Genocide and Students Right To Protest War!
Trump also continues to push the Bioweapon injection to fully disqualify himself as a viable candidate (Jimmy Dore)
Calling for death penalty sounds like a good idea ‼️https://rumble.com/v4tzrou-zionist-donald-trump-call-for-death-penalty-for-antisemitism.html Don’t forget the money they get from AIPAC.
Either way you choose, you’re going to vote for ZOG. We will have to wait for Nick Fuentes 2036.