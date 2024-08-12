An independent product safety organization recently tested popular facial tissues for PFAs, also known as “forever chemicals”, with shocking results. Hear just some of the serious health effects associated with a variety of PFAs and other everyday products known to be loaded with these dangerous chemicals.

Report by Jefferey Jackson, THE HIGHWIRE, AIRDATE: August 8, 2024

TIME MAG: Evidence of Dangerous ‘Forever Chemicals’ Found in Bandages

Many brands of bandages may contain PFAS chemicals, according to a new report commissioned by Environmental Health News (EHN) and the consumer watchdog site Mamavation. Of the 40 bandages they analyzed in a lab, 65% contained signs of PFAS chemicals.

Also known as “forever chemicals,” because that’s approximately how long they linger in the environment, there are at least 12,000 types of PFAS. The health consequences of PFAS exposure are unclear. But this class of chemicals has been linked by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to increased risk of certain cancers, decreased fertility, high blood pressure in pregnant people, developmental delays and low birthweight in children, hormonal disruption, high cholesterol, reduced effectiveness of the immune system, and more. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, 97% of Americans have PFAS in their blood. The chemicals are found in thousands of common products, including food packaging, adhesives, carpeting, clothing, furniture, varnish, cleaning products, shampoo and cosmetics. They are also widespread in the water supply and food chain, and even in the rain. (Continue)