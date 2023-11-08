Share this postThose Vaxx Mandates Continue to Kill School Childrennewsparadigm.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThose Vaxx Mandates Continue to Kill School ChildrenDoctors and Teachers became big disciplinarians. Now they share the blame with the Federal and State Government for inflicting homicide on American childrenHarold SaiveNov 08, 20233Share this postThose Vaxx Mandates Continue to Kill School Childrennewsparadigm.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareContinue to Vigilant News HERE11 Children (Ages 9-19) Had Cardiac Arrests at US Schools in the Past MonthCardiac Screening of Children is now BIG BIZContinue to Vigilant News HERESubscribe3Share this postThose Vaxx Mandates Continue to Kill School Childrennewsparadigm.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePreviousNext