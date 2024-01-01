"There Was No Pandemic"... "COVID Vaccines Are A Toxic Substance" ... "Medicine, Itself is a Massive Killer" - Prof. Deni Rancourt
A rare but well-deserved rant for Prof., Deni Rancourt - perhaps the most qualified interdisciplinary scientist to expose virology as pseudoscience through his stellar all-cause mortality research.
Denis Rancourt @denisrancourt writes:
"It's out. Let a scientist speak. Here is the 10-minute presentation I gave at the Christine Anderson @AndersonAfDMdEP and Eva Vlaardingerbroek @EvaVlaar - "Make It Your Business" event in Ottawa on November 29, 2023."
Dr. Rancourt Says The No-Virus Part Out-Loud
"Psychological stress and social isolation are dominant determinants of an individual's health" … “It’s a big, big killer” … “Medicine, itself is a massive killer - it’s a massive cause of premature death” … “Medicine, itself is an institution whose purpose is to stabilize the dominance hierarchy and it will be manipulated by those who benefit from a society that is more totalitarian” - Deni Rancourt
Denis Rancourt Websites: https://denisrancourt.ca/
Denis Rancourt COVID-19 Reports: https://correlation-canada.org/research/
Denis Rancourt Speaks At International Crisis Summit 4 Press Conference In Romania (11/20/23)
Denis Rancourt Sounds The All-Cause Mortality Alarm At International Crisis Summit 4
Dr. Peter McCullough & Denis Rancourt, PhD, Discuss All-Cause Mortality: COVID-19 Vaccines Have Killed 17 Million People!
Denis Rancourt: Realities Of Health (Interesting & Important)
I believed the hype for a few months and from anecdotes of aquaintances, one being elderly aunt who'd fallen and broken wrist, another, fit much younger man who had breathing difficulties. Both went to hospital, 2020, got tested positive, even aunt with no symptoms, put on new protocals, and both died. Even in 2022 this was still happening as my ex m-i-l also had a fall and she, triple jabbed with no symptoms, tested positive, family banned 10 days, to find her neglected, dehydrated and drugged up with morphine. She got double pneumonia and died a few days later. I read many stories like this on FB but they were all quickly removed.
🍀Happy New Year 2024 and thank you for your tremendous work!