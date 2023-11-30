There Never Was a “New Virus”, There Never Was a Pandemic

Michel Chossudovsky - Nov 28, 2023

Destabilizing the social, political and economic structure of 190 sovereign countries cannot constitute a “solution” to combating a novel coronavirus which mysteriously emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province (PRC) in late December 2019. That was the imposed “solution” —implemented in several stages from the very outset–, leading to The March 2020 Lockdown and the Rollout of a so-called Covid-19 “Vaccine” in December 2020, which since its inception has resulted in an upward trend in excess mortality.

It’s the destruction of people’s lives Worldwide. It is the destabilization of civil society.

Continue to Michel Chossudovsky Substack HERE