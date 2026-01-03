US Bombs Venezuelan Capital, Captures President Maduro

AntiWar.com by Kyle Anzalone | January 3, 2026 at 8:22 am ET

The US conducted airstrikes in Caracas and captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Maduro is being brought to the US to face charges of drug trafficking.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social early Saturday morning. He wrote that a press conference will be held later in the day to provide more details.

The US first charged Maduro with drug trafficking in 2020. Since President Trump returned to office, the US has increased pressure on Maduro by naming him the leader of a narco-terrorist cartel and offering a $50 million bounty for his capture.

However, Washington has offered many allegations but little public evidence of Maduro’s supposed role in the group, and the often-repeated claims about senior officials are likely overstated.

Instead, the so-called ‘cartel’ appears to operate more like a loose-knit partnership of corrupt mid-level officials, opportunistic soldiers, and organized criminals—an arrangement tolerated and overseen, but not orchestrated, by the central government in Caracas.

Senator Mike Lee wrote on X that Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed him that “Maduro has been arrested by US personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant.”