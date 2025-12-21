News Paradigm

News Paradigm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard's avatar
Richard
Dec 21

I think this is what Anne Heche was onto, trying to expose, before they killed her.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Harold Saive and others
Harold Saive's avatar
Harold Saive
Dec 23

Zionism is not Judaism. Palestinians of Gaza speak Arabic and are officially listed as "semites" ... So Zionist Israel is antisemitic against the semitic population and culture of Gaza

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Harold Saive · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture