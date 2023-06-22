This mini-documentary establishes there was no evidence of any virus in the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, the sensationalized PCR test was admittedly designed without having an actual virus available. So how can it be that this tale of science fiction escaped from a lab in Wuhan?

Establishment Virology Debunked!

Control Experiment - 21 April 2021 - English version

Dr Stefan Lanka, a marine and molecular biologist presents results from the recent control experiments regarding the "cytopathic effect" (CPE) which "virologists" look for in their experiments that attempt to prove the existence of "viruses".

An All-Cause Mortality Study by Prof. Denis Rancourt supports the NO VIRUS Paradigm

"... if governments around the world had not announced a 'pandemic' and then taken disastrous actions, no extra people would have died." -- Prof., Denis Rancourt



Dr. Rancourt and others have teased out the data on all-cause mortality to report they cannot find a virus as the cause of death because all the excess deaths can be attributed to so-called "collateral damage" as a byproduct of tyrannical measures of unemployment, depression, suicides, poverty, medical malpractice.... etc. So it was the psychological warfare that mostly killed people while the PCR test made it appear there were a tremendous number of "cases" - promoted by the media as sick people, whether they were ill or perfectly healthy.

When Dr. Birx announced the FLU was no longer being counted by the CDC, those illnesses were tossed into the mix and called "Covid". This trick didn't increase all-cause mortality because the numbers were already baked-in from data gathered in previous years, but were used as medical terrorism to ramp-up a state of fear that is known to cause premature deaths.

STUDY: Poverty Kills More Americans Than Obesity, Diabetes, and Drug Overdoses

STUDY: Increased mortality among people with anxiety disorders: total population study "Anxiety disorders significantly increased mortality risk. Comorbidity of anxiety disorders and depression played an important part in the increased mortality."

STUDY: Face masks, lies, damn lies, and public health officials: “A growing body of evidence” - Denis G. Rancourt, PhD (3 August, 2020)

The chart shows how vaccines were introduced to reduce illnesses that had already been resolved.

United States mortality rates from various infectious diseases from 1900 to 1965. (Vital Statistics of the United States 1937, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1949, 1960, 1967, 1976, 1987, 1992; Historical Statistics of the United States— Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1; Health, United States, 2004, US Department of Health and Human Services; Vital Records & Health Data Development Section, Michigan Department of Community Health; US Census Bureau, Statistical Abstract of the United States: 2003; Reported Cases and Deaths from Vaccine Preventable Diseases, United States, 1950–2008) [ Source - https://dissolvingillusions.com/graphs-images/

The Origins of COVID-19? - Dr. Sam Bailey exposes the virus gaslighting with the media blitz narrative claiming "Gain of Function".

She also exposes Del Bigtree when he fallaciously claims that proving viruses don’t exist would somehow allow Fauci to “walk off, scot-free”. So Del would have us stop being so curious about the scientific method in favor of the apparent greater good of prosecuting Fauci for a false gain-of-function indictment.

Del Bigtree appeared with Owen Shroyer where he broke character to question the existence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

" They can't even prove the existence of the Covid virus right now....we don't know if this thing exists." - Del Bigtree

Dr. Bailey presents an overview of the book VIRUS MANIA

"The book 'Virus Mania' has been written with the care of a master-craftsman, courageously evaluating the medical establishment, the corporate elites and the powerful government funding institutions." Wolfgang Weuffen, MD, Professor of Microbiology and Infectious Epidemiology "The book 'Virus-Wahn' can be called the first work in which the errors, frauds and general misinformations being spread by official bodies about doubtful or non-virus infections are completely exposed." Gordon T. Stewart, MD, professor of public health and former WHO advisor - - - The population is terrified by reports of so-called COVID-19, measles, swine flu, SARS, BSE, AIDS or polio. However, the authors of "Virus Mania," investigative journalist Torsten Engelbrecht, Dr. Claus Köhnlein, MD, Dr. Samantha Bailey, MD, and Dr. Stefano Scoglio, BSc PhD, show that this fearmongering is unfounded and that virus mayhem ignores basic scientific facts: The existence, the pathogenicity and the deadly effects of these agents have never been proven.

The book "Virus Mania" will also outline how modern medicine uses dubious indirect lab tools claiming to prove the existence of viruses such as antibody tests and the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The alleged viruses may be, in fact, also be seen as particles produced by the cells themselves as a consequence of certain stress factors such as drugs. These particles are then "picked up" by antibody and PCR tests and mistakenly interpreted as epidemic-causing viruses.

The authors analyze all real causes of the illnesses named COVID-19, avian flu, AIDS or Spanish flu, among them pharmaceuticals, lifestyle drugs, pesticides, heavy metals, pollution, malnutrition and stress. To substantiate it, the authors cite dozens of highly renowned scientists, among them the Nobel laureates Kary Mullis, Barbara McClintock, Walter Gilbert and Sir Frank Macfarlane Burnet as well as microbiologist and Pulitzer Prize winner René Dubos, and it presents more than 1,400 solid scientific references. The topic of "Virus Mania" is of pivotal significance.

Drug makers and top scientists rake in enormous sums of money and the media boosts its audience ratings and circulations with sensationalized reporting (the coverage of the "New York Times" and "Der Spiegel" are specifically analyzed).

The enlightenment about the real causes and true necessities for prevention and cure of illnesses is falling by the wayside. For more reviews, see the older edition of "Virus Mania"

