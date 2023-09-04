See the Complete Post at James Rogusky Substack

The United Nations General Assembly is scheduled to adopt a Political Declaration of the United Nations General Assembly High-level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response on September 20, 2023.

YOUR silence on this issue is YOUR consent.

I encourage YOU to raise your awareness of this issue and help to spread the word far and wide.

The People's Declaration

RIGHT NOW would be a very good time to stand up and publicly declare your opposition to the international plan to share the "benefits" derived from "pathogens with pandemic potential."

TEXT VERSION OF THE PEOPLE’S DECLARATION:

I am opposed to the centralization of power into the hands of unelected, unaccountable and largely unknown bureaucrats through the negotiation of international agreements that absolutely do not reflect the wishes of the people of the world.

I am opposed to what is essentially biological weapons research, regardless of whether it is referred to as vaccine research, gain-of-function research, dual use research of concern, or by any other name. This type of research must not be expanded. It must be stopped.

I am opposed to the use of terrorism and fear-mongering, including in the form of propaganda and censorship, and I am opposed to the weaponization of injectable substances that are masquerading as “vaccines” and are being pushed upon men, women and children around the world without their informed consent.

I reject the “Political Declaration of the United Nations General Assembly High-level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response” because I do not consent to spending up to $30 billion dollars per year to “promote the fair, equitable and timely sharing of benefits arising from the use of pathogens with pandemic potential.”

I also reject the WHO CA+ Framework Convention, commonly known as the “Pandemic Treaty” for a multitude of reasons, including its call for a Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing System that “aims to ensure timely access to pathogens with pandemic potential and the corresponding benefit-sharing.”

I also reject the proposed Amendments to the International Health Regulations for a multitude of reasons, including the amendments to Annex 1 (submitted by India) that call for the “timely exchange of biological materials and genetic sequence data to WHO” in return for unspecified “benefits.”

The needs of the people of the world have been ignored for far too long. Planning to spend tens of billions of dollars to increase the profits of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex under the guise of “equity” is simply not acceptable.

I do not consent. #ExitTheWHO