Reddit: “I wrote a song about pandemics, the Rockefellers, and the Big Pharma conspiracy, check it out! Several classic /r/conspiracy threads were used as inspiration” - Foundring

The Pandemic Dance (do the 'rona) - Original Song (w/ sources)

Hi! I shared this on reddit last year and it got wiped. I don't have anywhere else to post these sources and someone recommended sharing it here. I will link this thread to YT.

YT has "shadowbanned" this video from search results. "The pandemic dance" will not pull up the video. "do the rona" brings up my channel, but not the video. must've done something right. plz enjoy!

Lyrics

Mr. Johnny Rockefeller back in 1909

said, “Hey JP Morgan, heard you got a cruise line

let’s make two titanic ships

(it’s OK if one of them’s shit)

we’ll swap ‘em in the evening when they go to sleep

we’ll sink one to the bottom of the ocean deep

and everyone we don’t like

will have a watery night”

now with a lack of competition and a whole lotta nerve

they chuckled as they called it the quote “Federal Reserve”

but it left them still wanting more

so they instigated a “great” war

and the soldiers on the front lines all lined up for their shots

and Bayer said “here have some aspirin, don’t worry take lots!”

then young men began to die

for an electromagnetic lie

I’ve got the flus

this darn flu done made me sick

it’s true I’ve got the flu-u-u-u-u-u-us

I’m doin’ the panic Hispanic

old Rockefeller sure loved his petroleums

he barked at all the doctors “don’t use plants, use my drugs!”

and ever since then we’ve been sick

they’ve patented every trick

now in New York 1916 there was this “polio”

it came from a Rockefeller lab, well wouldn’t ya know? they still blamed it on immigrants

never mind the scientist fingerprints

now in a time when doctors smoked a pack before noon

they sprayed the skies with pesticides, kids played in it too

like that good ol’ DDT

rinse, repeat: “it’s good for me-e!!”

they blamed the sickness on a virus they could barely see

to try and hide their poisonous lies cause most every disease

they searched for the Holy Vaccine

of the Church of Science Obscene

you’ve got the polio

you should trust your doctor he knows

oh no you’ve the poli-oli-olio

you’ve got the polio woes

now a sneaky monkey molecule got in that vaccine

and a doctor named Bernice said “hey wait, don’t you see,

this could keep causing cancer for years!”

they collectively covered their ears

see there’s money to be made in pushing vaccine adoption

so they bought up the doctor’s institutes to eliminate the option

see how easy we can be controlled

when the enemy’s invisible

then in the 80’s they created a new sinister plan

they spread contaminated products ‘cross the land

and surprise, it made folks quite ill

so they just prescribed them more poisonous pills

now in comes Dr. Fauci he’s the man of the hour

hey Tony, why not give Big Pharma all of the power?

you can sell the pandemics you’ve made

just them that it’s the germs to blame

you’ve got AIDS

but it’s OK, have some AZT

you’ve got the full blown, full blown AIDS

and we swear it’s from HIV

Bill Gates’ daddy was a baddie, he said “listen son,

they’ll call you a philanthropist and when you are done

the world will bend to its knees

to the technocratic elite

we’ll scare them all with measles and pretend that it’s rough

and we’ll cancel when the Brady Bunch called out our bluff

then shame them until they receive

every experimental vaccine”

pandemic propaganda playin’ stupid games (it’s the name of the game)

ebola, zika gotta pick a spooky name

and swine flu was a big hoax

an endless epidemic of jokes

see the Rockefeller family’s still the talk of the town

they want us all in Lock Step, and to shut the world down

their goal is absolute control

so they told us “you’ll all catch colds!”

you’ve got the ‘rona

can’t you see how you sniffle and sneeze?

oh no you’ve got the co-co-co-co-ro-ona

you’ve got the COVID-19’s

now Tony told Obama “time to take our diseases

and ship ‘em overseas where we can do what we please

and then we’ll try to do a coup

meanwhile we’ll proselytize the WHO

now Winnie the Pooh in China loves this tyranny shit

we’ll bribe and threaten governments to follow the script

and we’ll even tell them in advance

Event 201 states the plan

they bought up all the media it’s frighteningly clear

after 9/11 they’ve been feeding us fear

it’s the oldest trick in the book

I guess that’s why us frogs keep gettin’ cooked

people rarely question when their infection is fear

they want us masked so the illusion lasts for many more years

‘til we fall in line for the vaccine

the revolving door of disease

you’ve got the ‘rona

can’t you see how you sniffle and sneeze?

oh no you’ve got the co-co-co-co-ro-ona

(just don’t say it’s caused by 5G)

well they say Pasteur is the master but he’s certainly not

Béchamp was champion that history mostly forgot

no viruses are to blame as the cause of your toxic terrain

see when a cell gets ill it spills a lil’ DNA

and the scientists say “hey look, a virus!” and call it a day

just make sure you brought your insurance

they’re into treatments but never cures

now that our lives are paralyzed by veritable spooks

the governments lie and hypnotize and put on their jackboots

“together alone” we clap our hands

to the rhythm of the Pandemic Dance

coronavirus was devised to rule us through fear

but it can’t survive if we unite that’s crystal clear they’re criminalizing our thoughts

you can’t question the Holocoughs!

say no to the ‘rona

don’t you know that fear’s the disease

say no to the ‘ro-o-o-o-ona

say no to COVID-19

say no to the ‘rona

don’t you know that fear’s the disease

say no to the ‘ro-o-o-ona

say no to COVID-19