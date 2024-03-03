The Pandemic Dance - Do the 'Rona (Tune with brilliant lyrics)
Brilliant tune uploaded in Sept, 2020 by "Foundring" with Lyrics
Reddit: “I wrote a song about pandemics, the Rockefellers, and the Big Pharma conspiracy, check it out! Several classic /r/conspiracy threads were used as inspiration” - Foundring
The Pandemic Dance (do the 'rona) - Original Song (w/ sources)
Hi! I shared this on reddit last year and it got wiped. I don't have anywhere else to post these sources and someone recommended sharing it here. I will link this thread to YT.
YT has "shadowbanned" this video from search results. "The pandemic dance" will not pull up the video. "do the rona" brings up my channel, but not the video. must've done something right. plz enjoy!
Lyrics
Mr. Johnny Rockefeller back in 1909
said, “Hey JP Morgan, heard you got a cruise line
let’s make two titanic ships
(it’s OK if one of them’s shit)
we’ll swap ‘em in the evening when they go to sleep
we’ll sink one to the bottom of the ocean deep
will have a watery night”
now with a lack of competition and a whole lotta nerve
they chuckled as they called it the quote “Federal Reserve”
but it left them still wanting more
so they instigated a “great” war
and the soldiers on the front lines all lined up for their shots
and Bayer said “here have some aspirin, don’t worry take lots!”
then young men began to die
I’ve got the flus
this darn flu done made me sick
it’s true I’ve got the flu-u-u-u-u-u-us
I’m doin’ the panic Hispanic
old Rockefeller sure loved his petroleums
he barked at all the doctors “don’t use plants, use my drugs!”
and ever since then we’ve been sick
they’ve patented every trick
now in New York 1916 there was this “polio”
it came from a Rockefeller lab, well wouldn’t ya know? they still blamed it on immigrants
never mind the scientist fingerprints
now in a time when doctors smoked a pack before noon
they sprayed the skies with pesticides, kids played in it too
like that good ol’ DDT
rinse, repeat: “it’s good for me-e!!”
they blamed the sickness on a virus they could barely see
to try and hide their poisonous lies cause most every disease
they searched for the Holy Vaccine
of the Church of Science Obscene
you should trust your doctor he knows
oh no you’ve the poli-oli-olio
you’ve got the polio woes
now a sneaky monkey molecule got in that vaccine
and a doctor named Bernice said “hey wait, don’t you see,
this could keep causing cancer for years!”
they collectively covered their ears
see there’s money to be made in pushing vaccine adoption
so they bought up the doctor’s institutes to eliminate the option
see how easy we can be controlled
when the enemy’s invisible
then in the 80’s they created a new sinister plan
they spread contaminated products ‘cross the land
and surprise, it made folks quite ill
so they just prescribed them more poisonous pills
now in comes Dr. Fauci he’s the man of the hour
hey Tony, why not give Big Pharma all of the power?
you can sell the pandemics you’ve made
just them that it’s the germs to blame
you’ve got AIDS
but it’s OK, have some AZT
you’ve got the full blown, full blown AIDS
and we swear it’s from HIV
Bill Gates’ daddy was a baddie, he said “listen son,
they’ll call you a philanthropist and when you are done
the world will bend to its knees
to the technocratic elite
we’ll scare them all with measles and pretend that it’s rough
and we’ll cancel when the Brady Bunch called out our bluff
then shame them until they receive
every experimental vaccine”
pandemic propaganda playin’ stupid games (it’s the name of the game)
ebola, zika gotta pick a spooky name
see the Rockefeller family’s still the talk of the town
they want us all in Lock Step, and to shut the world down
their goal is absolute control
so they told us “you’ll all catch colds!”
you’ve got the ‘rona
can’t you see how you sniffle and sneeze?
oh no you’ve got the co-co-co-co-ro-ona
you’ve got the COVID-19’s
now Tony told Obama “time to take our diseases
and ship ‘em overseas where we can do what we please
and then we’ll try to do a coup
meanwhile we’ll proselytize the WHO
now Winnie the Pooh in China loves this tyranny shit
we’ll bribe and threaten governments to follow the script
and we’ll even tell them in advance
they bought up all the media it’s frighteningly clear
after 9/11 they’ve been feeding us fear
it’s the oldest trick in the book
I guess that’s why us frogs keep gettin’ cooked
people rarely question when their infection is fear
they want us masked so the illusion lasts for many more years
‘til we fall in line for the vaccine
you’ve got the ‘rona
can’t you see how you sniffle and sneeze?
oh no you’ve got the co-co-co-co-ro-ona
(just don’t say it’s caused by 5G)
well they say Pasteur is the master but he’s certainly not
Béchamp was champion that history mostly forgot
no viruses are to blame as the cause of your toxic terrain
see when a cell gets ill it spills a lil’ DNA
and the scientists say “hey look, a virus!” and call it a day
just make sure you brought your insurance
they’re into treatments but never cures
now that our lives are paralyzed by veritable spooks
the governments lie and hypnotize and put on their jackboots
“together alone” we clap our hands
to the rhythm of the Pandemic Dance
coronavirus was devised to rule us through fear
but it can’t survive if we unite that’s crystal clear they’re criminalizing our thoughts
you can’t question the Holocoughs!
say no to the ‘rona
don’t you know that fear’s the disease
say no to the ‘ro-o-o-o-ona
say no to COVID-19
say no to the ‘rona
don’t you know that fear’s the disease
say no to the ‘ro-o-o-ona
say no to COVID-19
Brilliant! I only learned all the history, banking, take over of medicine, wars, half way through 2020 and it certainly was an eyeopener.
Genius!