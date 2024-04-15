The Oct 7th Report Israel Doesn't Want You to See
Forensic analysis supports Israeli and US lies in pursuit of annihilation of Palestinians who are the true semites.
Hamas’s incursion into Israel on October 7 transformed the politics of the Middle East. Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit (I-Unit) has carried out a forensic analysis of the events of that day – examining seven hours of footage from CCTV, dashcams, personal phones and headcams of dead Hamas fighters, and drawing up a comprehensive list of those killed.
In October 7, the I-Unit reveals widespread human rights abuses by Hamas fighters and others who followed them through the fence from Gaza into Israel.
But the investigation also found that many of the worst stories that came out in the days following the attack were false. This was especially true of atrocities that were used repeatedly by politicians in Israel and the West to justify the ferocity of the bombardment of the Gaza Strip, such as the mass killing of babies and allegations of widespread and systematic rape.
In particular the I-Unit reveals that claims by the Israel Defense Force that it found 8 burned babies at a house in Kibbutz Be’eri were entirely untrue. There were no babies in the house and the 12 civilians inside were killed by Israeli forces when they stormed the house.
This was one of a number of incidents where the police and army appear to have killed Israeli citizens.
October 7 is a deep dive into the events that led to the deaths of tens of thousands of people, the significance of which will reverberate for decades.
They seldom discuss one of the reasons for the attack - the fact that the Zionist were holding over 4,000 Palestinian "prisoners" or you could say hostages at that time, most without even a trial in the Kangaroo court of Israel. These were men, women and children, some simply for throwing rocks at fences. I think the plans were not only known in advance but possibly coordinated with Israel. And the media and most of the Israeli citizens and our own government are all complicit if not directly responsible. The sad part is that the type of atrocities which Israel claims Hamas committed in its propaganda campaign came from descriptions of actual atrocities which Israel had done throughout the years of its terrorism campaigns and occupation. I came across a report from 1948 -"Jewish Atrocities in the Holy Land" which was presented to the UN with photo documents - these atrocities were just as disturbing. All the atrocity propaganda that Israel used to justify their response to 10/7 and getting countries to sign on to their plan - turns out were things they actually did to the Palestinians in 1948 - see https://www.loc.gov/rr/amed/pdf/palestine4/Jewish-Atrocities-in-the-Holy-Land.pdf e.g., "Jews indiscriminately massacred civilians, old men, women and children of all ages; bayoneted pregnant women; cut children to pieces before their mother's eyes then killed the mother; threw infants into cisterns filled with water, after snatching them from their mother's breasts; crucified Arab prisoners; forced them to give blood for Jewish wounded until they eventually died; raped Christians and Moslem young women and very young girls; looted and destroyed even from the Red Cross and Red Crescent; appropriated property of all types; Jews in Haifa defiled Christian and Moslem Holy Places by urinating on the altars and dragging women to the Sacred Places and raping them; Occupied Christian Holy Places and shrines and used them as forts arsenals and military bases -14 churches, institutions and shrines were destroyed in Old Jerusalem; infected wells with typhoid and dysentery germs (fortunately these culprits was arrested )." "The massacre of Arab old men, women and children by Jews was a well calculated cold blooded plan. It was intended to terrorize the Arab civilian population and cause a mass exodus from Palestine - as a result >300,000 Arabs fled to neighboring countries." This is the basis of the Israeli line that no one was living there and that the Palestinians left.
There is testimony on you tube about the Jewish atrocities in the 1967 war - videos where the veterans tell what they did. The Western media is completely owned by Zionist - but now thanks to the internet and some brave journalist on the ground (of which >100 have been taken out by IDF), and the pride of the IDF putting their atrocities out there for the world to see - some of the West is waking up.
The deeper reason for choosing Palestine as the location of the Jewish State was stated by Nahum Goldman, President of the World Jewish Congress (Montreal 1947). He stated: “The Jews might have had Uganda, Madagascar, and other places for the establishment of the Jewish Fatherland but they wanted absolutely nothing except Palestine, not because the Dead Sea water by evaporation can produce five trillion dollars of metalloid and powdered metals; not because the subsoil of Palestine contains twenty times more petroleum than the combined reserves of the two Americas; but because Palestine is the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa, because Palestine constitutes the veritable center of world political power, the strategic center of world control.” Pretty much says it all.
