The Malthusian Push For Population Control is Big Business
The Malthusian Wishlist is a Model for Democide by Health and Environmental Tyranny
A deep dive analysis into the origins of global depopulation for the earth traces its steps from Thomas Malthus, to the Club of Rome, and to the doorstep of Bill Gates’ vaccine charitable giving. As fertility rates fall around the world, things may not be what they seem.
Source: The Highwire - Nov 3, 2023 HERE
Earth Needs Fewer People to Beat the Climate Crisis, Scientists Say
BLOOMBERG: More than 11,000 experts sign an emergency declaration warning that energy, food and reproduction must change immediately. HERE
Complete Jaxen Report for Nov 3, 2023 HERE
