Global War on the Human Brain

Introduction to the mechanism of memory loss when the Hippocampus is forced to overwrite previous memories to make room for a sustained barrage“emergency” or “life-threatening” data.

Throughout the world, mental capacity is declining, especially among young people, while depression rates are rising dramatically. Meanwhile, one in forty men and women suffers from Alzheimer's, and the age of onset is falling rapidly. But the causes are not being eliminated, quite the opposite. Can this just be coincidence?

The Indoctrinated Brain introduces a largely unknown, powerful neurobiological mechanism whose externally induced dysfunction underlies these catastrophic developments.

Expanded interview "The Indoctrinated Brain" - Gareth Icke Tonight

Michael Nehls, medical doctor and internationally renowned molecular geneticist, lays out a shattering chain of circumstantial evidence indicating that behind these numerous negative influences lies a targeted, masterfully executed attack on our individuality. He points out how the raging wars against viruses, about climate change, or over national borders are—more likely intended than not—fundamentally providing the platform for such an offensive against the human brain that is steadily changing our being and is aimed at depriving us of our ability to think for ourselves.

But it is not too late. By exposing these brain-damaging processes and describing countermeasures that anyone can take, Nehls brings light and hope to this fateful chapter in human history. Nothing less will be decided than the question of whether our species can retain its humanity and its creative power or whether it will lose them irretrievably.

Dr. Michael Nehls appears with Del Bigtree on the Highwire. Dr. Nehls decodes the mecahnism by which rapid-fire world events are presented in such a way as to “trigger” the mind’s memory beyond capacity to make room for new life-threatening events. In doing so, early memories stored in the hypocampus, tend to disappear with the effect of transforming who we are, as our former memories are over-written to create a new version of ourselves. Dr. Nehls claims this may be no accident and could be the fundamental mechanism of Alzheimers.

