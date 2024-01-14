The Indoctrinated Brain: How to Successfully Fend Off the Global Attack on Your Mental Freedom
Global War on the Human Brain
Introduction to the mechanism of memory loss when the Hippocampus is forced to overwrite previous memories to make room for a sustained barrage“emergency” or “life-threatening” data.
Throughout the world, mental capacity is declining, especially among young people, while depression rates are rising dramatically. Meanwhile, one in forty men and women suffers from Alzheimer's, and the age of onset is falling rapidly. But the causes are not being eliminated, quite the opposite. Can this just be coincidence?
The Indoctrinated Brain introduces a largely unknown, powerful neurobiological mechanism whose externally induced dysfunction underlies these catastrophic developments.
Expanded interview "The Indoctrinated Brain" - Gareth Icke Tonight
Michael Nehls, medical doctor and internationally renowned molecular geneticist, lays out a shattering chain of circumstantial evidence indicating that behind these numerous negative influences lies a targeted, masterfully executed attack on our individuality. He points out how the raging wars against viruses, about climate change, or over national borders are—more likely intended than not—fundamentally providing the platform for such an offensive against the human brain that is steadily changing our being and is aimed at depriving us of our ability to think for ourselves.
But it is not too late. By exposing these brain-damaging processes and describing countermeasures that anyone can take, Nehls brings light and hope to this fateful chapter in human history. Nothing less will be decided than the question of whether our species can retain its humanity and its creative power or whether it will lose them irretrievably.
Dr. Michael Nehls appears with Del Bigtree on the Highwire. Dr. Nehls decodes the mecahnism by which rapid-fire world events are presented in such a way as to “trigger” the mind’s memory beyond capacity to make room for new life-threatening events. In doing so, early memories stored in the hypocampus, tend to disappear with the effect of transforming who we are, as our former memories are over-written to create a new version of ourselves. Dr. Nehls claims this may be no accident and could be the fundamental mechanism of Alzheimers.
Show Notes:
MDPI: Vitamin D Insufficiency May Account for Almost Nine of Ten COVID-19 Deaths: Time to Act. Comment on: "Vitamin D Deficiency and Outcome of COVID-19 Patients". Nutrients 2020, 12, 2757
The New England Journal of Medicine: High-Dose Vitamin De for Critically Ill Vitamin D-Deficient Patients
BMC: Unified theory of Alzheimer's disease (UTAD): implications for prevention and curative therapy
Science: The SARS-CoV-2 Spike variant D614G favors an open conformational state Image
STAT: 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine: Karikó, Weissman awarded prize for mRNA research
Time: There's Only Weak Evidence For Vitamin-D As a COVID-19 Preventative —But Scientists Are Trying to Learn More
University of Alberta: Little evidence taking vitamin D prevents severe COVID-19
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.