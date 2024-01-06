The End of Germ "Theory" and Virus "Theory" - Steve Falconer
Falconer reduces the evidence to common language explanations. This and other videos by Falconer are endorsed by Dr.s' Mark and Sam Bailey
EXCELLENT documentary by Steve Falconer of "Spacebusters"
Why "viruses" cannot possibly be the cause of disease. The death of this fraudulent medical-science concept cannot come too soon because it's being used to enslave the entire world using fear of death and the pretext of "keeping us safe from disease."
Interview with Steve Falconer
A Farewell To Virology – Part Two (Dr Mark Bailey and Steve Falconer)
Content by Time-stamp
00:01:21 Dr Rosenau / US Public Health Service failed Spanish Flu contagion experiments
00:08:14 Goat Island / US Public Health Service failed Spanish Flu contagion experiments
00:10:32 Johns Hopkins / Dr Sellard failed Measles contagion experiments
Dr. Alfred F Hess failed Chicken Pox varicella contagion experiments
00:12:25 NY State Health Department / US Public health Service failed Polio contagion
experiments
00:15:13 Dr. Eleanor McBean vaccination caused Spanish Flu pandemic research
00:16:06 Dr Frederick Lamont Gates / US Army Antimenigitis vaccination fiasco
00:17:00 Black Death, Spanish Flu outbreak follows 14-25 vaccinations per person
00:21:30 Unvaccinated doctors and families did not catch the Spanish Flu from patients
00:23:05 Masha & Dasha, conjoined twins who never caught flu, colds, measles from eachother
00:24:17 What is Polio really? Lead Arsenate and DDT trends vs outbreaks
00:27:35 False vaccine disease eradication claims and trends
00:28:44 7 common causes of Polio
00:29:14 What is a virus particle ?
00:32:47 What is Cytopathic Effect Theory ?
00:33:22 What is Viral Replication Theory ?
00:38:28 What is a virology cell or tissue Culture ?
00:42:00 Cytopathic Effect Theory debunked
00:42:40 Autolysis and Apoptosis
00:44:48 Virus particle Isolation and Purification
00:55:38 PCR test fraud and misuse
01:06:54 CDC Covid PCR diagnostic test fraud
01:08:50 Insilico imaginary genomes
01:16:50 John Enders debunked Measles experiments
01:23:34 Studies admitting virus particles are indistinquishable from cellular debris
01:29:18 Fraudulent Australian failed Covid isolation experiments
01:32:13 Fetal Bovine Calf Serum RNA
01:34:28 Dr Stefan Lanka control experiments debunk virus theory once and for all
01:47:20 1947 fraudulent Polio isolation experiments debunked
02:01:28 Virology fails Koch s postulates
02:02:59 Antibodies, Antigen test fraud, HIV
02:11:35 Antibody vaccine theory debunked
02:16:38 Big Pharma re-name disease game
02:16:54 Monkeypox fraud
02:22:51 Real causes of Pox diseases
02:24:28 1957 Monkeypox failed contagion experiments and controls debunk virology
02:31:49 Why do some but not all people sometimes but not always seem sick together?
