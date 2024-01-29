Contagion Myth availabe in PDF HERE - Also in “2-up” online format HERE

In 2020, Patrick Bet-David interviewed Thomas Cowan to talk about the myth of contagion and how to treat viruses and sickness. His book on the topic and co-authored by Sally Fallon Morell is called , THE CONTAGION MYTH, Why viruses (including "Coronavirus") are not the cause of disease”

Thomas Cowan, MD, has studied and written about many subjects in medicine including nutrition, homeopathy, anthroposophical medicine, and herbal medicine. He is the author of Human Heart, Cosmic Heart, the principal author of The Fourfold Path to Healing, and co-author (with Sally Fallon) of The Nourishing Traditions Book of Baby and Child Care.

Dr. Cowan has served as vice president of the Physicians’ Association for Anthroposophic Medicine and is a founding board member of the Weston A. Price Foundation. He also writes the “Ask the Doctor” column in Wise Traditions in Food, Farming, and the Healing Arts (the Weston A. Price Foundation’s quarterly magazine) and has lectured throughout the United States and Canada.

Patrick Bet-David is CEO, author, and Founder of Valuetainment Media. Patrick has interviewed athletes, notorious individuals, politicians, authors, and entrepreneurs from all walks of life.