The Child Traders is a 2025 investigative documentary directed by journalist Guramit Singh that uncovers an international criminal network involved in the abduction and trafficking of children from Ukraine to the United Kingdom. The film reveals allegations of involvement by various institutional entities, including Western NGOs, UK and Ukrainian intelligence services, and UK government officials. The investigation traces how these networks operate under the guise of humanitarian aid, often utilizing conflict zones to facilitate the movement of vulnerable children through groups such as Albanian gangs for exploitation across Europe.

The documentary highlights specific connections to USAID funding streams and MI6 operations, with former Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen playing a significant role in bringing these claims to public attention. The production grew out of extensive field investigations and survivor testimonies, paralleling other recent investigative works such as What is Treason: Trafficked, which also focuses on the intersection of border issues and child sex trafficking. These films collectively document the scale of modern-day exploitation and call for transparency regarding the alleged complicity of government and institutional figures in these criminal activities.

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Sources: Freespoke

Urban Scoop is a UK-based media platform and production house that describes itself as an independent provider of corporate-free journalism. Founded by Tommy Robinson, the organization focuses on delivering what it terms unfiltered and raw news, often featuring voices from the right-wing community. Its content includes investigative reports, video productions, and podcasts covering topics such as immigration, free speech, and national values . Notable productions include the documentary "Breaking Ballymena" and content related to the "New Jerusalem Project," which aims to address cultural and social shifts within Great … LINK