TERRAIN DOCUMENTARY: The Virus That Never Existed - Dr. Andrew Kaufman and Marcelina Cravat
Produced by Dr, Andrew Kaufman and Marcelina Cravat, this EPIC film explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote human wellness.
This documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing, free of a corrupt and flawed and corrupt medical paradigm.
Virology is based on false and corrupt science promoted by Luis Pasteur who admitted to his science fraud on a death bed confession. Unfortunately, the virus lie was successfully adopted by Rockefeller who converted holistic healthcare to a corporate and centralized allopathic medicine format.
Terrain Documentary on Youtube
In 2020, Media producer, Marcelina Cravat was introduced to the work of Andrew Kaufman M.D. when he was thrust onto a worldwide stage for debunking the mainstream narrative of a viral pandemic by sifting through all of the published documentation that justified a tyrannical worldwide lockdown.
As the mandates rolled out Marcelina Cravat sought to satisfy her curiosity and concerns for truthful information and called Dr. Andy out of the blue, who fortunately on that day, picked up his phone. Marcelina, realizing she had a unique talent to present this valuable information to the world, sought to provide a strong outlet. Given the seriousness of the world situation and the public’s misguided perceptions of reality, there was no time to waste. The time was ripe, and quickly very interesting ideas began to take form and TERRAIN was born.
Making a film was not a hard decision. They tackled this together, involving countess hours of dedication and hard work, enlisting the status quo of doctors, scientists, and researchers. The truth must be told for humanity to emerge and reclaim the earth from whence they were born within and without.
An extensive refresher course for the wary who chose health sovereignty over unconstitutional mandates. This was a test... If you rejected the Vaxx mandates, then you are among the spiritually mature who can survive the coming tribulations. ... No fear
From A Comprehensive Dictionary of the English Language: Embracing a copious vocabulary of words in common use, with their definitions... prepared upon the basis of the latest edition of the unabridged dictionary of Joseph E. Worcester, LLD JB Lippincott Co. (1860). My copy is from 1888.
Bacterium - A filamentous organism propagated in decomposing liquids.
Germ- A sprout; a shoot; a bud - origin
Poison - A substance that destroys life or health; venom; to infect; to corrupt
Virus- purulent matter; poison
pneumonia - inflammation of the lungs
vaccine- of or belonging to a cow, relating to vaccination
vaccinate- to inoculate with vaccine matter in order to protect from the small-pox
The 2000 year old Hippocratic Oath (part): "With regard to healing the sick, I will devise and order for them the best diet, according to my judgment and means; and I will take care that they suffer no hurt or damage. Nor shall any man's entreaty prevail upon me to administer poison to anyone; neither will I counsel any man to do so." - is very interesting, and makes one wonder if some physicians did administer poisons to their patients for various reasons, like compensation.