STUNNING: FORMER W.H.O. CHIEF SCIENTIST CAUGHT LYING TO THE PUBLIC BY HER OWN ADMISSION
Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Former Chief Scientist at the W.H.O. demonstrates why we cannot trust their vaccine safety claims
Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Former Chief Scientist at the W.H.O., addressed the world in a promotional video in 2019 where she ensured the robust existence of effective vaccine safety systems and the overall safety of vaccines. Five days later, behind closed doors, she expressed a very different opinion at the Global Vaccine Safety Summit, held on Dec. 3rd, 2019