What Happened In Italy In 2020?

The COVID-19 fraud has many aspects and we have focused our energy on exposing the pivotal “upstream” issues. These include the lack of evidence for an infectious particle known as ‘SARS-CoV-2’, the misuse of the PCR and lateral flow tests and the non-sensical COVID case definition.

However, we still get questions such as, “but what happened in Italy in 2020?” On 31 October this year the Health Freedom Defense Fund published an article “Italy 2020 – The Preposterous Pandemic” that looked at the detailed regional breakdown of the COVID-19 deaths or more specifically the deaths officially attributed to COVID-19. Even on their own terms, the article has exposed that the claim that there was pandemic is nothing less than preposterous.

