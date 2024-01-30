Dr. Mark Bailey is a microbiology, medical industry and health researcher who worked in medical practice, including clinical trials, for two decades. In 2016 he left clinical practice due to dissatisfaction with the allopathic medical system. Mark is the author of “A Farewell To Virology (Expert Edition)” and co-author of “The COVID-19 Fraud & War on Humanity”.

Steve Falconer is a living man, individualist, anarchist, researcher, author, political commentator and filmmaker, best known as one half of the popular channel Spacebusters on Vigilante.tv, Bitchute, Odyssee and Youtube.

For more on Dr. Bailey and “A Farewell to Virology,” please visit: drsambailey.com