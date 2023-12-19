Despite the common notion that cholesterol medication reduces heart disease, Marik called it the “great cholesterol myth.”
Why is cholesterol medication a myth? Marik said:
“Lowering your cholesterol won’t prevent heart disease. It’s called a myth. It’s a hoax.” “What do statins do?” he asked. “They increase your risk of diabetes. They increase your risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia — yet they are the most commonly-prescribed drugs in this country.”
Marik presented a graph from a study by Takata Y et al. that showed that elderly patients with the highest cholesterol levels actually had the best survival rates.
Pfizer’s Lipitor introduced in 1997, is the largest selling drug of all time
Complete Jaxen Report at Minute 33.5 (HERE)
Jaxen Report Notes:
Wiley Online Library: Detection of recombinant Spike protein in the blood of individuals vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2: Possible molecular mechanisms
The Telegraph: One in four who had Pfizer Covid jabs experienced unintended immune response
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center: Scientists Find Cancer Drivers Hiding in a New Place
DailyMail: Godfather of mRNA vaccines reveals plans to immunize people against CANCER years before tumors strike to 'prevent the disease from ever appearing'
Committee on Oversight: Dr. Anthony Fauci to Appear for Transcribed Interview and Public Hearing
DailyMail: Now BIDEN'S ex-Covid advisor admits pandemic may have been caused by a Wuhan lab leak - and warns there's a 50% chance of another pandemic by 2050
The Hill: Climate change could spark next pandemic, study finds
The BMJ: US quietly shuts down controversial wildlife virus hunting program amid safety fears
Business Insider: It Took A Brilliant Marketing Campaign To Create The Best-Selling Drug Of All Time
DailyMail: Would you like statins with that? Fast food outlets 'should hand out cholesterol-lowering drugs'
SciTechDaily: Statins Used to Lower Cholesterol Linked to Doubled Risk of Developing Dementia
Springer Link: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Associated with Statin Use: A Disproportionality Analysis of the FDA's Adverse Event Reporting System
FDA: FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard
Science Direct: Mycotoxins causing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
Healthline: Statins Help Cut Cardiovascular Risks but Only 35% of Eligible Adults Use Them
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Wow. I lost a nephew last year to ALS. Such a horrible way to go.