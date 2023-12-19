Despite the common notion that cholesterol medication reduces heart disease, Marik called it the “great cholesterol myth.”

Why is cholesterol medication a myth? Marik said:

“Lowering your cholesterol won’t prevent heart disease. It’s called a myth. It’s a hoax.” “What do statins do?” he asked. “They increase your risk of diabetes. They increase your risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia — yet they are the most commonly-prescribed drugs in this country.”

Marik presented a graph from a study by Takata Y et al. that showed that elderly patients with the highest cholesterol levels actually had the best survival rates.

Pfizer’s Lipitor introduced in 1997, is the largest selling drug of all time

