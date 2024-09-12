My name is Logan your tour guide and this is Deco reality and today we're going to be breaking down and decoding the September 11th attack on New York City this would be the astrological breakdown. So if you're a fan of astrology I'm going to break it down using the true map of the Stars.
What you're about to experience are my opinions and truths. I'm suggesting their possibilities which you can consider and then come up with your own logical conclusions.
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
VERY interesting. Fascinating, actually.
Thanks, Logan and Harold.