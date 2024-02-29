Senator Ron Johnson Roundtable - Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel - What Are They Hiding (2/26/2024)
Senator Ron Johnson's Covid-19 Roundtable meeting held Monday, February 26, 2024
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson leads a roundtable discussion titled,“Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?” where a panel of experts will expose the truth about COVID.
The speakers will expose how the COVID Cartel -- federal health agencies, Big Pharma, legacy media, and Big Tech -- engaged in censorship and coverups.
This discussion will also shine a light on the failures and corruption of the global elite and their institutions.
Monday, February 26, 2024 - Video mirrored from Sunfellow (Rumble)
Original Video: Senator Ron Johnson (Rumble)
SPEAKERS:
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson
Dr. Robert Malone, MD
Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD
Mr. Ed Dowd
Mr. Kevin McKernan
Dr. David Gortler, PharmD
Dr. Harvey Risch, MD, PhD
Ms. Barbara Loe Fisher
Dr. Brian Hooker, PhD
Mr. Del Bigtree
Dr. Sabine Hazan, MD
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD
Dr. Christian Perronne, MD, PhD
Dr. Raphael Lataster, PhD
Ms. Lara Logan
Mr. Jason Christoff
Mr. Rodney Palmer
Dr. Mattias Desmet, PhD
Dr. Bret Weinstein, PhD
Mr. Randy Hillier
Dr. Sorin Titus Muncaciu
Mr. Rob Roos
Mr. Phillip Kruse
Dr. Ryan Cole, MD
Related References
1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act: MYTH vs. FACT (Barbara Loe Fisher)
https://www.nvic.org/newsletter/jan-2024/1986-myths-vs-facts
The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act: The Untold Story (Del Bigtree & Barbara Loe Fisher)
https://rumble.com/v45y80i-the-1986-national-childhood-vaccine-injury-act-the-untold-story-del-bigtree.html
Sunfellow Vaccination Resource Page
https://sunfellow.com/vaccination-resource-page/
COVID-19 Vaccines For Children (& Childhood Vaccines In General) Rumble Playlist
https://rumble.com/playlists/A87UF7Dy_Qc
A Common-Sense Approach To Childhood Vaccines Is Now Needed (World Council For Health)
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/news/statements/childhood-vaccines/
Free Speech, Censorship, Informed Consent
https://rumble.com/playlists/cZ0hNmhMAOg
Dubious Data, Lies, Corruption, Propaganda, Brainwashing
https://rumble.com/playlists/byFwM-ICr5A
U.S. Government COVID-19 Hearings, Meetings & Events
https://rumble.com/playlists/dbinmj9fvPU
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson @SenRonJohnson
https://rumble.com/playlists/F39WEmOr1vs
U.S. Senator Rand Paul @RandPaul
https://rumble.com/playlists/Qbz0hG8m2GU
Dr. Anthony Fauci & Dr. Peter Hotez
https://rumble.com/playlists/ed3wa5o8YLo
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene @RepMTG
https://rumble.com/playlists/GLV-yWNWOjs
Dr. Robert Malone @RWMaloneMD
https://rumble.com/playlists/Lr8SnsNYf48
Ed Dowd @DowdEdward
https://rumble.com/playlists/EB960YD3KD0
Del Bigtree @delbigtree
https://rumble.com/playlists/MIT9rXpvqZs
Dr. Pierre Kory @PierreKory & Dr. Paul Marik @drpaulmarik1
https://rumble.com/playlists/Ni3mzLBbcCI
Bret Weinstein @BretWeinstein
https://rumble.com/playlists/YodRxk1aO_U
Dr. Ryan Cole @drcole12
https://rumble.com/playlists/Zqk9iiKo7LE
COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries & Deaths
Increasing Death Rates, Plummeting Birth Rates, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome
https://sunfellow.com/increasing-death-rates-plummeting-birth-rates-sudden-adult-death-syndrome-sads/
Sudden Deaths, Excess Deaths, Plummeting Birth Rates on Rumble
https://rumble.com/playlists/diFxxaBXWgY
Study Finds Staggering 17 Million Global Deaths After Covid Jab Rollout (Rancourt, Baudin & Mercier)
https://rumble.com/v4439j0-study-finds-staggering-17-million-global-deaths-after-covid-jab-rollout-ran.html
Denis Rancourt videos on Rumble
https://rumble.com/playlists/egGCGix2XII
Collection Of Peer Reviewed Case Reports & Studies Citing Adverse Effects Post Covid Vaccination
https://react19.org/science
Covid-19 Vaccine Pharmacovigilance Report
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/covid-19-vaccine-pharmacovigilance-report/
More Than 1,000 Peer Reviewed Articles On COVID Vaccine Injuries
https://community.covidvaccineinjuries.com/compilation-peer-reviewed-medical-papers-of-covid-vaccine-injuries/
The Statistical Trick That Made It Look Like Unvaccinated People Fared Worse Than Vaccinated People
https://rumble.com/v4dtxst-the-statistical-trick-that-made-it-look-like-unvaccinated-people-fared-wors.html
COVID-19 Vaccination Stories, Side Effects & Healing
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-vaccination-stories-side-effects-healing/
COVID-19 Vaccine Death & Injury Stories on Rumble
https://rumble.com/playlists/UtGOH2S6pVo
COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Event Tracking System (VAERS)
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-vaers/
COVID-19 Vaccine Bad Batches Reference Page
https://sunfellow.com/100-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-were-caused-by-just-5-of-the-batches/
Bad Batches / Hot Lots on Rumble
https://rumble.com/playlists/N5UFz_VBbaE
Covid-19 – Vaccine-Induced T Cell Suppression, Virus Activation, Cancer, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s
https://sunfellow.com/bhakdi-burkhardt-cole-hoffe/
Vaccine-Induced "Turbo Cancer"
https://rumble.com/search/all?q=sunfellow%20-%20turbo%20cancer
Vaccine-Induced Cancer & Turbo Cancer on Rumble
https://rumble.com/playlists/dtgIqdwOPYY
COVID-19 Menstrual & Breast Milk Disruptions, Miscarriages, Infertility, Shedding, DNA Contamination
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-menstrual-breast-milk-disruptions-miscarriages-infertility-transmission-shedding/
Shedding videos on Rumble
https://rumble.com/playlists/ILbbXTB09dw
COVID-19 Vaccines For Children (& Childhood Vaccines In General) on Rumble
https://rumble.com/playlists/A87UF7Dy_Qc
COVID-19 Psychosis
https://www.sunfellow.com/covid-19-psychosis/
COVID-19 - Mystery Clots In Vaccinated Deceased People
https://sunfellow.com/covid19-blood-clots-in-vaccinated-dead-people/
Blood Clots, Vaccinated Blood, Autopsies
https://rumble.com/playlists/FbkcPTknHGA
Has Our Blood Supply Been Contaminated By Vaccinated, Genetically-Modified Blood?
https://www.sunfellow.com/has-our-blood-supply-been-contaminated-by-vaccinated-genetically-modified-blood/
COVID-19 Healing Resources
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-healing-resources/
How To Heal COVID Vaccine Injuries on Rumble
https://rumble.com/playlists/RaQVQsmVSS8