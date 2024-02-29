U.S. Senator Ron Johnson leads a roundtable discussion titled,“Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?” where a panel of experts will expose the truth about COVID.

The speakers will expose how the COVID Cartel -- federal health agencies, Big Pharma, legacy media, and Big Tech -- engaged in censorship and coverups.

This discussion will also shine a light on the failures and corruption of the global elite and their institutions.

SPEAKERS:

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson

Dr. Robert Malone, MD

Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD

Mr. Ed Dowd

Mr. Kevin McKernan

Dr. David Gortler, PharmD

Dr. Harvey Risch, MD, PhD

Ms. Barbara Loe Fisher

Dr. Brian Hooker, PhD

Mr. Del Bigtree

Dr. Sabine Hazan, MD

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD

Dr. Christian Perronne, MD, PhD

Dr. Raphael Lataster, PhD

Ms. Lara Logan

Mr. Jason Christoff

Mr. Rodney Palmer

Dr. Mattias Desmet, PhD

Dr. Bret Weinstein, PhD

Mr. Randy Hillier

Dr. Sorin Titus Muncaciu

Mr. Rob Roos

Mr. Phillip Kruse

Dr. Ryan Cole, MD

Related References

1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act: MYTH vs. FACT (Barbara Loe Fisher)

https://www.nvic.org/newsletter/jan-2024/1986-myths-vs-facts

The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act: The Untold Story (Del Bigtree & Barbara Loe Fisher)

https://rumble.com/v45y80i-the-1986-national-childhood-vaccine-injury-act-the-untold-story-del-bigtree.html

Sunfellow Vaccination Resource Page

https://sunfellow.com/vaccination-resource-page/

COVID-19 Vaccines For Children (& Childhood Vaccines In General) Rumble Playlist

https://rumble.com/playlists/A87UF7Dy_Qc

A Common-Sense Approach To Childhood Vaccines Is Now Needed (World Council For Health)

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/news/statements/childhood-vaccines/

Free Speech, Censorship, Informed Consent

https://rumble.com/playlists/cZ0hNmhMAOg

Dubious Data, Lies, Corruption, Propaganda, Brainwashing

https://rumble.com/playlists/byFwM-ICr5A

U.S. Government COVID-19 Hearings, Meetings & Events

https://rumble.com/playlists/dbinmj9fvPU

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson @SenRonJohnson

https://rumble.com/playlists/F39WEmOr1vs

U.S. Senator Rand Paul @RandPaul

https://rumble.com/playlists/Qbz0hG8m2GU

Dr. Anthony Fauci & Dr. Peter Hotez

https://rumble.com/playlists/ed3wa5o8YLo

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene @RepMTG

https://rumble.com/playlists/GLV-yWNWOjs

Dr. Robert Malone @RWMaloneMD

https://rumble.com/playlists/Lr8SnsNYf48

Ed Dowd @DowdEdward

https://rumble.com/playlists/EB960YD3KD0

Del Bigtree @delbigtree

https://rumble.com/playlists/MIT9rXpvqZs

Dr. Pierre Kory @PierreKory & Dr. Paul Marik @drpaulmarik1

https://rumble.com/playlists/Ni3mzLBbcCI

Bret Weinstein @BretWeinstein

https://rumble.com/playlists/YodRxk1aO_U

Dr. Ryan Cole @drcole12

https://rumble.com/playlists/Zqk9iiKo7LE

COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries & Deaths

Increasing Death Rates, Plummeting Birth Rates, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome

https://sunfellow.com/increasing-death-rates-plummeting-birth-rates-sudden-adult-death-syndrome-sads/

Sudden Deaths, Excess Deaths, Plummeting Birth Rates on Rumble

https://rumble.com/playlists/diFxxaBXWgY

Study Finds Staggering 17 Million Global Deaths After Covid Jab Rollout (Rancourt, Baudin & Mercier)

https://rumble.com/v4439j0-study-finds-staggering-17-million-global-deaths-after-covid-jab-rollout-ran.html

Denis Rancourt videos on Rumble

https://rumble.com/playlists/egGCGix2XII

Collection Of Peer Reviewed Case Reports & Studies Citing Adverse Effects Post Covid Vaccination

https://react19.org/science

Covid-19 Vaccine Pharmacovigilance Report

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/covid-19-vaccine-pharmacovigilance-report/

More Than 1,000 Peer Reviewed Articles On COVID Vaccine Injuries

https://community.covidvaccineinjuries.com/compilation-peer-reviewed-medical-papers-of-covid-vaccine-injuries/

The Statistical Trick That Made It Look Like Unvaccinated People Fared Worse Than Vaccinated People

https://rumble.com/v4dtxst-the-statistical-trick-that-made-it-look-like-unvaccinated-people-fared-wors.html

COVID-19 Vaccination Stories, Side Effects & Healing

https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-vaccination-stories-side-effects-healing/

COVID-19 Vaccine Death & Injury Stories on Rumble

https://rumble.com/playlists/UtGOH2S6pVo

COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Event Tracking System (VAERS)

https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-vaers/

COVID-19 Vaccine Bad Batches Reference Page

https://sunfellow.com/100-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-were-caused-by-just-5-of-the-batches/

Bad Batches / Hot Lots on Rumble

https://rumble.com/playlists/N5UFz_VBbaE

Covid-19 – Vaccine-Induced T Cell Suppression, Virus Activation, Cancer, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s

https://sunfellow.com/bhakdi-burkhardt-cole-hoffe/

Vaccine-Induced "Turbo Cancer"

https://rumble.com/search/all?q=sunfellow%20-%20turbo%20cancer

Vaccine-Induced Cancer & Turbo Cancer on Rumble

https://rumble.com/playlists/dtgIqdwOPYY

COVID-19 Menstrual & Breast Milk Disruptions, Miscarriages, Infertility, Shedding, DNA Contamination

https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-menstrual-breast-milk-disruptions-miscarriages-infertility-transmission-shedding/

Shedding videos on Rumble

https://rumble.com/playlists/ILbbXTB09dw

COVID-19 Vaccines For Children (& Childhood Vaccines In General) on Rumble

https://rumble.com/playlists/A87UF7Dy_Qc

COVID-19 Psychosis

https://www.sunfellow.com/covid-19-psychosis/

COVID-19 - Mystery Clots In Vaccinated Deceased People

https://sunfellow.com/covid19-blood-clots-in-vaccinated-dead-people/

Blood Clots, Vaccinated Blood, Autopsies

https://rumble.com/playlists/FbkcPTknHGA

Has Our Blood Supply Been Contaminated By Vaccinated, Genetically-Modified Blood?

https://www.sunfellow.com/has-our-blood-supply-been-contaminated-by-vaccinated-genetically-modified-blood/

COVID-19 Healing Resources

https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-healing-resources/

How To Heal COVID Vaccine Injuries on Rumble

https://rumble.com/playlists/RaQVQsmVSS8