Senator Ron Johnson Explains How He Got 49 GOP Senators to Reject WHO Pandemic Agreement
Interview on The Highwire - AIRDATE: May 9, 2024
Sen. Ron Johnson discusses the official letter signed by all 49 members of the Senate GOP, demanding President Biden reject the WHO’s Pandemic Agreement, which could surrender US sovereignty and why all Americans should be concerned about this dangerous treaty. - AIRDATE: May 9, 2024
5/10/2024: It's over, for now. The Pandemic Treaty has failed. The IHR amendments have 7 days to reach agreement. We are WINNING!!!
The treaty that was supposed to help the third world was just another power grab. The 100 countries getting paid off by the US to go along with pandemic preparedness were not enough to save the treaty
