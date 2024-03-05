Self Spreading Vaccines Take a Dangerous Step Forward - "Some people will die who otherwise would have lived"
A Biological Weapon for the depopulation agenda or solution to Vaccine Hesitancy?
A genetically engineered, self-spreading vaccine may be poised to alter humanity’s biological make-up forever, and you won’t be able to opt out. Could we be facing a mass extinction event?
TELEGRAPH: Could self-spreading vaccines stop a coronavirus pandemic?
Vaccines
In 2018, researchers at Johns Hopkins Center for Global Security published a report into the technologies that are already available but have yet to be applied to an emergency situation.
Self-spreading vaccines were among the most eye-catching technologies outlined by the research. Using this method, a small number of individuals are targeted so that an entire population could be protected. The report stated the vaccines could “dramatically increase” the protection of both human and animal populations.
“For human use, targeted release of a weakly transmissible self-spreading vaccine early in an outbreak could create herd immunity in communities and prevent an outbreak from becoming a pandemic,” the report says.
It also says that even when introduced after an outbreak has become widespread, self-spreading vaccines could "protect susceptible individuals and limit the number of new cases".
Dr Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University, says the outbreak of the coronavirus may have come too soon for the technology.
In a study from November, the department stated that self-spreading techniques could eliminate “vaccine delay”.
The presentation also stated that such vaccines did “very little harm” in comparison to a pandemic.
However, the department highlighted a number of ethical issues that arise with self-spreading vaccines. One of which is that it is “less lethal” not “non-lethal”meaning it can still kill.
“Some people will die who otherwise would have lived, even though fewer people die overall,” it stated.
It would be one thing if we just had a few thousand psychopaths running the show - but under them we have hundreds of thousands of amoral supplicants kneeling before these devils and willingly participating in their planned democide, completely unaware that they will not be spared.
