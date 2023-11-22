Born on the 24th of August not so long ago, Wedler currently resides in Los Angeles, California, where she was born and raised. With a BA in History from University of California, Los Angeles, she takes special interest in in the police and warfare states, the Drug War, the relevance of history to current problems and solutions, and positive developments that drive humanity forward. Before joining Anti-Media’s team in September of 2014, she produced videos for her YouTube channel. As an independent journalist, Carey is also the Senior Editor for Anti-Media and is responsible for editing most of the site’s content. (Source)