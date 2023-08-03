Earth's Protective Shield is RAPIDLY CHANGING from Solar Flares & Geomagnetic Pulsations

8/3/2023 - More than 2 weeks of constant Earth-directed M-class solar flare activity has resulted in many more extremely-low-frequency geomagnetic pulsations than normal. Magnetic field lines go all the way to Earth's core, and long-period pulsations of these energetic layers establishes a direct connection of increased energetic flux between the Earth's core, space weather and the Sun, and us.

10 signs the sun is gearing up for its explosive peak — the solar maximum

A geomagnetic storm is a disruption to Earth's magnetic field caused by CMEs or solar wind bashing into the upper atmosphere. These storms often trigger vibrant aurora displays.

Scientists initially believed the next solar maximum would likely arrive sometime in 2025 and that the peak in solar activity would be just as underwhelming as the last, below-average solar maximum. But in an explosive twist, experts revealed to Live Science that the solar maximum could likely arrive sooner and be more powerful than previously forecast.

The observed number of sunspots has outpaced predictions for 27 months in a row. The first major sunspot spike occurred in December 2022, when the sun reached an eight-year sunspot peak. And in January 2023, scientists observed more than twice as many sunspots as NASA and NOAA had predicted.