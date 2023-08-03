Scientists Concerned Over Sudden Chaotic Solar Activity as Poles Rapidly Shift and Magnetosphere Protection Collapses
Stefan Burns presents an alarming space weather forecast for late 2023 and beyond
Graphic representation of the Sun’s geomagnetic relationship with planet earth
Earth's Protective Shield is RAPIDLY CHANGING from Solar Flares & Geomagnetic Pulsations
8/3/2023 - More than 2 weeks of constant Earth-directed M-class solar flare activity has resulted in many more extremely-low-frequency geomagnetic pulsations than normal. Magnetic field lines go all the way to Earth's core, and long-period pulsations of these energetic layers establishes a direct connection of increased energetic flux between the Earth's core, space weather and the Sun, and us.
10 signs the sun is gearing up for its explosive peak — the solar maximum (Live Science)
A geomagnetic storm is a disruption to Earth's magnetic field caused by CMEs or solar wind bashing into the upper atmosphere. These storms often trigger vibrant aurora displays.
Scientists initially believed the next solar maximum would likely arrive sometime in 2025 and that the peak in solar activity would be just as underwhelming as the last, below-average solar maximum. But in an explosive twist, experts revealed to Live Science that the solar maximum could likely arrive sooner and be more powerful than previously forecast.
The observed number of sunspots has outpaced predictions for 27 months in a row. The first major sunspot spike occurred in December 2022, when the sun reached an eight-year sunspot peak. And in January 2023, scientists observed more than twice as many sunspots as NASA and NOAA had predicted.
7/4/2023 - Solar Cycle 25 crosses into new territory, with June 2023 sunspot numbers exceeding the maximum recorded value for solar cycle 24, and we're not even at solar maximum yet! Additionally magnetic pole flip fervor has increased to a ROAR and we'll dive into what may happen with the Earth's magnetic field over the coming years. This plus more with today's livestream!
Who is Stefan Burns
Research:
1977 - Stalking the Wild Pendulum: On the Mechanics of Consciousness
1991 - The Holographic Universe: The Revolutionary Theory of Reality -
2007 - 5.10 Geomagnetic Excursions, C. Laj, Laboratoire des Sciences du Climat et de l’Environment, Unite´ Mixte CEA-CNRS-UVSQ, Gif-sur-Yvette, France J. E. T. Channell, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA
2020 - Recent north magnetic pole acceleration towards Siberia caused by flux lobe elongation
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Fascinating article and horrifying at the same time.
I know this is silly, but after reading this the first thing that popped into my head was the song by REO, Riding the Storm Out. I guess we better hold on because it looks like it’s coming and it’s going to be a very bumpy ride.
The magnetic pole wander/drift looks to have started after the 1859 Carrington Event and has been accelerating more recently. We were losing around 5% of our magnetosphere per century, that was changed to 5% per decade. And it appears to be waning even more rapidly.
There is also good evidence of cyclical disasters on Earth, about every 12,000 years. We are a bit overdue. We might get to see the magnetic polar reversal and subsequent disaster in our lifetimes. For the survivors, life will be hellish compared to what we are used to.