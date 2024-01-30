SARS-CoV2 Came From a (Computer) Lab! featuring Dr. Mark Bailey, Steve Falconer and Host Alec Zeck
Mark Bailey, Steve Falconer and Alec Zeck present an important conversation on how virology cannot fairly be called a "theory" since the scientific method is too obviously violated at every turn.
Source: Ep 66: It Came From a (Computer) Lab! featuring Dr. Mark Bailey and Steve Falconer
In this episode Alec is joined by Dr. Mark Bailey and Steve Falconer to discuss Mark’s paper, “A Farewell to Virology” as well as Steve’s film adaptation of the paper.
This episode includes a deep dive on:
– viral genomics and genetics
– PCR
– the timeline of events that led up to the claim of a “pandemic” in 2020
– the foundational “scientific” papers that paved the way for the charade of 2020
Dr. Mark Bailey is a microbiology, medical industry and health researcher who worked in medical practice, including clinical trials, for two decades. In 2016 he left clinical practice due to dissatisfaction with the allopathic medical system. Mark is the author of “A Farewell To Virology (Expert Edition)” and co-author of “The COVID-19 Fraud & War on Humanity”.
Steve Falconer is a living man, individualist, anarchist, researcher, author, political commentator and filmmaker, best known as one half of the popular channel Spacebusters on Vigilante.tv, Bitchute, Odyssee and Youtube.
For more on Dr. Bailey and “A Farewell to Virology,” please visit: drsambailey.com
A Farewell To Virology, Dr. Mark Bailey (Archive.org, 2-up online read)
A Farewell To Virology, Dr. Mark Bailey (Archive.org, PDF file)
Steve Falconer Farewell to Virology Companion Videos
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.